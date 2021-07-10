Watching two people cross the recently opened bridge over the Middle Fork River on the Kickapoo Rail Trail, I thought of Melvin Schriefer. He was a long distance runner in the early days when marathons were first being established.
I met Mel, that’s what everyone called him, when he phoned me and said he had a book for me. He had read an article I had written on the Korean War and the book was entitled The Forgotten War-Remembered. During his six years in the U.S. Army, Mel had spent nearly a year in that war. He smiled when he told me the people who were there certainly never forgot the war. In the years following the conflict he and his good friend Hershall E. Lee, who also served in Korea, worked to see the war and veterans who served in it were not forgotten.
Mel and I got together several times after that first meeting. He was living at Alvin, Illinois, in retirement on what he called his small farm. I learned before he was discharged from the army he took part in a nuclear test in Nevada. He was one of three thousand men who were placed in a trench two and a half miles from where a nuclear shell fired from a cannon exploded. He recalled it was a terrifying experience when the tremendous explosion shook the earth and sent heat and a choking dust cloud over the men crouched in the trench. Fortunately they were wearing gas masks.
He also told me he began running in the 1960s and like Forrest Gump of movie fame, “I just kept going.” In the decades that followed, he ran every road in Champaign County and all over the world. Among the notable places he ran were the Great Wall of China and Red Square in Russia. He participated in the first 30 Steamboat Classic events in Illinois and was inducted into the Steamboat Classic Hall of Fame.
Mel said he liked running early of a morning when everything was fresh. He noted it was also a great time to see wildlife. He recalled how there were numerous ring-necked pheasants along the roads when he began running in Champaign County in the 1960s. He eventually became a certified NCAA Track and Field official. He worked two NCAA Track and Field Championship meets and one U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trial meet.
We shared stories of going to one-room country schools in our youth. He was born at Danforth, Illinois, and attended a one-room country school near there. We agreed hearing the older classes recite was an asset to the younger students. His family moved and he attended Herscher High School. One of his fond memories from there was being selected to serve as school principal when seniors replaced teachers and administrators for one day.
Following his military service, Mel had a career at the University of Illinois where he became Superintendent of Building Services. He observed one of his proudest achievements during his career was establishing the Association of College and University Building Supervisors. This group works together to provide improved services for students. His career at the University lasted 36 years.
Mel was a strong advocate for education, noting he was always a student. He was also a proud American and observed freedom should never be taken for granted. He had three brothers and they, like him, all served in the military. His older brother in World War II and the other two in Korea.
Mel died May 22, 2021 at the age of 92. He left behind a large family and a legacy of a life well lived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.