Seventy-five years ago next year, fledgling Schlarman High School moved from makeshift quarters at St. Patrick’s School to the 27-room Hartshorn mansion at 2112 N. Vermilion.
It’s still there, atop a gentle slope, hence “the Hilltoppers.”
Four thousand high school alumni later, Schlarman Academy is still educating teenagers – mind, body and soul.
Here’s a look back on my alma mater’s baby days …
The dream began with an appeal to Peoria Bishop Joseph H. Schlarman by parish priests from Danville and Westville. The proposed high school was to be a living memorial to local Catholics who had served in World War II, wrote Mary Jane (O’Rourke) Brady, Class of 1949, in her history of Schlarman’s first years.
The Hartshorn home and 18 acres were purchased in July 1945, but the Diocese of Peoria couldn’t take possession until April 1946. The first 39 freshmen started classes in September 1945 at old St. Patrick’s School, at Main and Park streets.
C-N columnist Merrill Faulk discussed the school’s name: “It would be difficult to find a name that would give higher prestige to the school. (Peoria) Bishop (Joseph H.) Schlarman is recognized as one of the great administrators of the Catholic Church in the United States. He has given masterful leadership to the diocese he heads.”
Remodeling began in April 1946. Four Holy Cross sisters worked all summer to set up a convent and classrooms.
On Sept. 16, Bishop Schlarman opened the school with Mass celebrated on the front lawn. That day, 100 freshmen and sophomores registered.
Construction began on a classroom-laboratory wing. At its dedication, March 2, 1947, Bishop Schlarman said, “Some people think that they can build up a big nation on nothing more solid than the silly idea that a child must develop its own personality and must not be taught any principles of religion or morality in its youth. How can you expect these poor children to respect the Ten Commandments when they never even heard of them in school or at home? The school and the home reach every child. No church can reach every child.”
Drummy Field, named after Monsignor W. J. Drummy of St. Paul’s Parish, was completed in 1948. By 1950, the fully-accredited school offered modern labs and classrooms, a chapel and library, plus drama, chorus, band, golf, tennis, softball, track, basketball, football and other extracurricular activities.
The editors of the 1950 yearbook, The Summit, wrote:
“Since accomplishments are the fruits of activity, let us learn to do by doing; doing those things that will make the kind of future citizens an atomic world needs. Our training is for adult life, life dominated by Christian principles inculcated and practiced during four formative years …
“We beg the lower classmen and the future students of Schlarman to love their school, to absorb her spirit and to help her realize her dream – a militant Catholic laity.”
Happy 75th birthday! Go Toppers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.