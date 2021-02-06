Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.