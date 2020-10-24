The following appeared in the September 16, 1897, The Review. Green Hogue and two of his miners left Williamsport about 9 p.m., driving north at a rapid gait, making so much noise with the rattle of a double-box wagon that people rushed out expecting to see a runaway.
Soon afterward, Edward Hobart and family left town in their carriage, going out the same road. Just after passing the road leading to Attica, they overtook another carriage and just ahead of that rig was Hogue, both driving along slowly.
Desiring to reach home and not caring to take their dust, Mr. Hobart started to pass them. As he drove up even with the carriage, he was told by Albert Brier, the driver, that he could not pass Hogue, as he had tried to several times. Mr. Hobart said: “I will pass him or make him drive faster,” and at this he gave his team the rein and attempted to drive by.
As he came alongside the Hogue outfit someone in the wagon struck his horses over the backs with a heavy whip. The team reared and plunged causing the carriage to half turn over and Mr. Hobart was thrown to the ground. As he fell the carriage righted itself and the team broke away from its driver and started toward home in a wild run with Mrs. Hobart and her two children in the carriage. Hogue, probably not aware that the driver had fallen out, or that the team was running away, in for an exciting race, whipped up his team and gave chase, following with his team at a rapid pace until he passed the Judge McCabe residence and finally gave up the chase, turned around and went home.
As the Hobart team ran along the road, the screams of Mrs. Hobart and children, and the noise of the Hogue outfit caused people to run out, only to see the team and carriage with its occupants in their perilous position, wiz by, followed by the drunken Hogue, the noise of his wagon exciting the team ahead of him and causing them to run even faster. As the team slowed down at the gate of their home at Elm Grove Farm, Mrs. Hobart and the children jumped from the carriage. In the end the Hobart family did not receive any serious injuries.
The editor commented, “Here is an opportunity that should not be neglected, to make the guilty suffer by the strong arm of the law. This road is frequently turned into a race course by different ones living north of town who get drunk and start for home driving at a rapid gait and racing, making this particular highway a dangerous one. These pastimes are indulged in often on Saturday nights, and are likely to occur any time. It is said that Hogue often indulges in just such pranks of trying to run people in the ditch who attempt to pass him on the road.”
