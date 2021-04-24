On April 15,1865, a few days after the Confederate surrender, President Abraham Lincoln was shot at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. by John Wilkes Booth. Smithsonian Magazine has posted a collection of articles about Lincoln’s assassination and the many legacies he left behind at https://tinyurl.com/dvxa9hcv. For example, click on Joshua Zeitz’s lengthy article, “The History of How We Came to Revere Abraham Lincoln” and/or Mary Beth Griggs’ brief article, at https://tinyurl.com/et4kc8 , “The FBI Was Still Investigating John Wilkes Booth a Century After Lincoln’s Death.”
Riverboat disaster remembered
America’s worst maritime disaster occurred on April 27, 1865, the night that the riverboat, Sultana, exploded and burned on the Mississippi River, killing about 1,800 men, women, and children (more casualties than on the Titanic when over 1,500 lost their lives on April 15, 1912). The high loss of life was due, in part, to the overcrowding of the ship (2,400 passengers was six times the legal limit) and the greed of military personnel in charge. Most of the men on board were Union soldiers on their way home from Confederate prison camps. News of the disaster was slow in spreading due to the recent assassination of President Lincoln and the capture of John Wilkes Booth.
The Sultana Association of Descendants and Friends was founded to keep alive the memories of the men, women, and children who were on board the Sultana that fateful night. Visit the society’s website for news of their activities at https://tinyurl.com/23ye3xr2. Be sure to go to “explore” on the toolbar across the top and click on “publications and videos”. For example, the books written about the disaster include Jerry O. Potter’s “The Sultana Tragedy: America’s Greatest Maritime Disaster,” (Gretna, LA: Pelican Publishing Co., Inc. 1992), an in-depth study of the event as well as lists of names of those on board (including 2,371 soldiers, three from Illinois). The videos include “Remember the Sultana,” released in 2017.
Iowa adoptees get good news
According to a recent article by Marti Anderson on the Radio Iowa website, a bill has been passed by the Iowa House to let adult adoptees get their original birth certificates. If the bill is approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, the state will attempt to reach parents who have given up a child for adoption so they can file necessary forms. Read the article at https://tinyurl.com/4ubuut3w.
Search U.S. passport applications
FamilySearch is posting a searchable database, Passport Applications, 1795-1925, from 2 NARA collections, M1490 and M1372, at https://tinyurl.com/ejw3jncw. Additional records will be added as they become available.
Puerto Rican research guide online
Anyone engaged in family research in Puerto Rico should check the online publication, “Guide to Puerto Rican Records in the National Archives New York City,” at https://tinyurl.com/3u3c4f4m . “These records span 28 different record groups; …the majority of documents are in English.”
