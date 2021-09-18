A few weeks ago I wrote an article about the Kickapoo Rail Trail bridge over the Middle Fork River. I stated two railroad bridge’s had been constructed over the river on that rail line. That was incorrect, the current bridge is the third structure. Mike Roegner sent information on the second bridge constructed in 1893, as well as information on the pioneer structure that preceded it. He also provided maps illustrating the original rail line and a realignment of the line that took place when the second bridge was built. The copy of the Peoria and Eastern Railroad Survey map he provided showed the original bridge was located a half mile north of the second and current bridges.
An 1869 newspaper article provided stated the first bridge was a Howe Truss structure 150 feet long which stood 30 feet above the water. The article noted, on the west side of the Middle Fork, “the wall on one side (of the rail line) is sixty–five feet in perpendicular height, while the bluff rises thirty or forty feet still above it, forming a wild and romantic picture, unsurpassed in grandeur by any on the entire line (I B & W) of the road.” On the east side of the stream it was stated, “The cars will pass between perpendicular walls of rock a distance of one thousand feet or more before crossing the stream. In some places the cut is thirty or thirty-five feet deep.” The writer noted the 1869 construction crew used “heavy charges of powder” to make the cut through “exceedingly tenacious” stone.
An 1893 article provided by Mr. Roegner stated the reason for a new route alignment for the railroad. It noted, “Decidedly the most dangerous piece of track on the Big Four (formerly the I B & W) between Indianapolis and Peoria is ‘opossum trot’ eight miles east of this city (Danville), near Oakwood. It is a deep ravine down into which the track runs, making one or two abrupt turns in its descent. At the bottom is a wooden truss bridge spanning a small stream (Middle Fork.) Approaching the ravine from either side, freight train crews are at the mercy of the rails. The big engines are powerless to hold the trains back and they shoot around those sharp turns down into the deep gully often at the rate of seventy miles an hour.”
Six miles of new track were laid when the route was realigned in 1893 and the second bridge was built. It was constructed by the Detroit Bridge & Iron Company and was 90 above the river and was 1,280 feet long. The third bridge replaced it in 1921 and is now a part of the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
The Peoria and Eastern Railroad (also known as the Big Four) map provided by Mr. Roegner illustrates the original line passed through a part of what is now Kickapoo State Park. He noted the original river crossing would have been strip mined by United Electric to remove coal. But there was a day when trains crossed the Middle Fork at a place “unsurpassed in grandeur by any on the entire line of the road.”
I certainly appreciate Mr. Roegner sharing his excellent research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.