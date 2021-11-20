Volunteers of the U.S. Black Heritage (USBH) Project will provide free research for African American researchers according to the project’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3kt3thar. This website also provides answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) and a link to an application for help. Note that there is a waiting list for this assistance.
Arlington Cemetery posts commemorative booklet
In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery has prepared a 221-page, illustrated guide to the Tomb’s history at https://tinyurl.com/4cjwx2sw. Since November 11, 1921, the Tomb has been “a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members.” This new, beautiful publication enables readers to “honor, remember, and explore the history and meaning of this hallowed sanctuary.”
This commemorative guide is sure to be appreciated by all Americans — whether a family member has been buried there or not.
To search for a burial at this cemetery, visit www.findagrave.com. Enter a name and Arlington Cemetery, Arlington County, Virginia. For example, conduct a search for John Fitzgerald Kennedy and be taken to a page with a photo of the gravesite and personal data.
Illinois archives’ Pamphlet Lists Military Resources
The Illinois Archives has several genealogical research pamphlets available free to researchers. Included in this series is Pamphlet #3 on Military Records, available at https://tinyurl.com/4dx7uhcj. The Archives collections include military records of the Revolutionary War to the Korean War. (The Archives has almost a dozen military databases, free, at https://tinyurl.com/px4rdvnh.)
Other pamphlets in this series: #1 Land Sale Records, #2 Probate Records. #4 Federal Census Records, #5 State Census Records, #6 African American Records, #7 – coming soon- Death Records. For links to these pamphlets, visit https://tinyurl.com/ykrbvc5r.
Indiana memorial online
A website pertaining to the Vigo County, Indiana Vietnam Memorial can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5y84sydj. It includes photos of the Honor Roll as well as monument inscriptions and 27 veterans’ names, rank, year, and service.
Meaning of poppy
Anyone who has wondered why poppies are distributed by veterans’ groups should read the article, “Meaning of poppy,” at https://tinyurl.com/5295u7ca. “This year marks 100 years since the Red Poppy was worn as a symbol of remembrance.”
Genealogist brings them home
Genealogist Amy Johnson Crow has posted an appropriate tribute to Megan Smolenyak in her article, “Army Repatriation: Bringing Them Home,” at https://tinyurl.com/38sauarp. “Currently there are approximately 82,000 servicemen unaccounted for; the majority of them are from World War II; Megan has worked on 1,400 cases specializing in members of the U.S. Army.”
Resources for adoptions in United Kingdom
Anyone researching an adoption in the United Kingdom may be helped by visiting “Organizations and Resources to aid in your Search” at https://tinyurl.com/6nvesvkm and clicking on an appropriate link.
