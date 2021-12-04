It took more than a year, but Laurie and I are now co-authors of a 302-page, hardcover book titled, “Stories for My Family.” Since only three copies were printed, it is not available in bookstores … anywhere.
For Father’s Day, 2020, our two daughters presented me with an online subscription to StoryWorth. Each week, StoryWorth emailed one question to me, and one to Laurie, my wife of 39 years. Her questions and my questions were not the same. Each week, we filed our answers electronically.
When we were done, Laurie sent in a bunch of family photos for illustrations. A few weeks later, our books arrived – one for daughter Ruth, one for daughter Liz, and one for us.
StoryWorth is designed to capture family stories that would otherwise be lost forever. A few of my questions included: “What are your favorite memories of each of your children growing up?” “What did you learn from your parents?” “How did you choose your career?” “What advice would you give your great-grandchildren?” and “Who had the most positive influence on you as a child?”
Laurie was asked to provide answers to: “What was your mom like when you were a child?” “What is your best advice for raising children?” “How did you decide to get married?” and “Do you have any notable ancestors?”
After a few months, I grew a bit tired of the weekly assignments, but I could see that the book could someday be a valuable heirloom, shedding light on two long-dead ancestors who apparently were alive when dinosaurs still ruled the Earth.
Many of the questions had never been asked before, so answering them made us think about important things we hadn’t thought about much. That’s a good thing.
Writing my answers took me back to when the girls were born; to long-ago vacations and mission trips; to fishing with Dad at Campbell’s Station, northeast of Danville; to downtown Danville as it was in the early 1960s; to my years as a stock boy at Ace Hardware; to grade-school classes, then Schlarman, Danville Junior College and the U of I; to newspaper jobs in three states, and to people — so many people — whose trails crossed mine through the years.
Thanks to the StoryWorth project, our daughters and grandchildren will have the chance to “know” my grandparents, who died in 1959, 1963, 1973 and 1981. As I was writing about them, I thought about how wonderful it would have been to have had personal, written memories of my grandparents’ grandparents, all born in the 1820s and 1830s. I can remember a few tales about that long-ago generation, but very few.
The best part of the exercise was reflecting on life itself and putting important thoughts on paper. Laurie and I have been fortunate to have had loving parents, a happy marriage, interesting work, and two great daughters.
It felt good for us to say so.
