It was a heated competition between the Wet and Dry contingents in Danville Township in April 111 years ago. The Dry voters were confident, or at least highly hopeful, the election on April 5, 1910, would eliminate demon rum and close the saloons. Some individuals predicted a Dry landslide. The Wet supporters were also confident, they predicted they would win by several hundred votes. The campaign for national prohibition was also picking up steam and would make the entire nation legally dry on January 17, 1920. But it appeared Danville Township might beat that date by nearly a decade.
The excitement and events that took place on election day were important enough for The Commercial-News to publish one of those rare papers, an EXTRA! For two cents readers could obtain copies as newsboys encouraged people to “Read all about it.”
A crowd gathered in front of The Commercial-News office on North Street as the returns began to be counted. There was jubilation among the Dry advocates in the audience as the early votes were tabulated. They had a slight lead. But as the tide rolled in, they became muted and the Wet voters began to raise a few cheers. The good news for both sides was that it was a fairly peaceful election in most of the polling places. The unusual thing about the election in Danville was that many people did not bother to vote on the issue of prohibition.
Then there was Grape Creek. It was feared by the Dry proponents there might be trouble in the tranquil environs of Grape Creek on election day. To maintain order there, a number of special deputies, Pinkerton agents and car loads of Dry enthusiasts, were sent to the village early on election day. Former Judge S. Murray Clark, at the time Assistant District Attorney for eastern Illinois reportedly led the group. Clark, described as “an enthusiastic Dry,” planned to serve as a challenger at the polling place. It was thought the former judge who was well known and respected would be a calming influence.
Clark entered the polling place at Grape Creek with a law book tucked under his arm and informed the officials there of his mission. He was told he was not qualified, not needed, and was asked to leave. Clark declined the invitation to leave and persisted in explaining his right to be present. It was reported at this point Oscar Cravens lowered the boom on Clark with a well-placed blow. Then he was dragged from the building and his law book “went south.”
The Dry forces had lost a minor skirmish but they were on hand in numbers and were not about to give up. When Clark “came to” the Dry advocates had a meeting and selected Pearl Spickard to enter the building to accomplish what Clark had failed to do. But when Spickard went forth and stated his intentions, he was also denied and a struggled ensued as he was escorted out of the polling place. It was discovered he was armed with a pistol and he was arrested on the spot. The village marshal of Grape Creek locked Spickard up in the calaboose and he would eventually pay a $25 fine.
Following this incident it seemed peace might prevail but it did not last. Spickard’s scuffle inspired further action outside the polling place. The Wet forces had assembled inside a small building and they poured from it in what was described as a “flying triangle.” The triangle hit several members of their opposition gathered along the road. In minutes a few individuals representing the Dry movement were reportedly knocked down and “put out of business.” At least one of them for “some time.”
While this was taking place, calls from both parties had been made to the county sheriff asking for assistance to quell the trouble. Sheriff Helmick assembled a small posse to load into automobiles and head for what was said to be the sight of a battle. It was falsely reported four men had been killed in the melee. Former Senator William Acton reportedly had also learned of the trouble and he gathered members of the Dry movement and several automobiles loaded with prohibitionists raced to what was reputed to be an out of control riot.
Before Sheriff Helmick left Danville, he received word the reports of rioting in Grape Creek were vastly exaggerated. When he arrived in the village it was crowded with people from both factions but it was peaceful. There had been a few individuals injured earlier but peace had been restored when Sheriff Helmick arrived. The mayor of Grape Creek noted, in his opinion, the trouble was caused by an invasion of his village by Danville people. Later in the day a “Dry attorney” reportedly made bail for men arrested by the Grape Creek marshal and they were freed. The vote in the village was 305 Wet and 28 Dry.
Back in Danville there was jubilation among the Wet voters as Danville Township soundly voted down prohibition. The Ben Hur Band was recruited, and the Wet faction celebrated. The Dry voters lost the battle, but they would eventually win the war for a time. The 18th Amendment would legally dry the nation up for more than a decade.
Following that disaster there has not been a serious movement to institute national prohibition again.
