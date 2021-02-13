George Washington’s birthday was celebrated as early as 1800, a year after the death of America’s first president, who was born on February 22, 1732, and died on December 14, 1799. In 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill declaring February 22, George Washington Day, a federal holiday—”the first American citizen with a federal holiday.”
In 1968, Congress decided to create three-day weekends for workers (and a shopping frenzy for retailers) and passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill which moved some holidays to Mondays and also combined Washington’s February 22 birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s February 12 birthday.
Thus, this year on February 15, we celebrate Presidents’ Day. Happy Birthday Mr. President—which should also acknowledge other U.S. Presidents with February birthdays: Ronald Reagan (born February 6) and William Henry Harrison (born February 9). A list of U.S. presidents and some presidents’ “quotes for kids” can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6mvxxho.
Young poet honored
It is appropriate that genealogist Megan Smolenyak has chosen Black History Month to post an article on Amanda Gorman, the young woman who recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony. Smolenyak’s extensive research into Gorman’s ancestry is most inspirational—especially for those facing similar black research challenges. Read “5 Things You Didn’t Know about Amanda Gorman’s Roots,” at https://tinyurl.com/qbvihziy.
African-American Research in Illinois guide
The Illinois State Archives has published several Genealogical Research Pamphlets including Pamphlet No. 6, “African-American Records,” available free online at https://tinyurl.com/y5z9fwc4. This guide is designed to assist researchers in using the most pertinent records in the possession of the Illinois State Archives and its Illinois Regional Archives Depository (IRAD) system. It includes Servitude and Emancipation Records (1722-1863) and Military Service Records (1861-1899). Information is also provided on how to make mail, telephone, or Internet requests.
Videos provide research advice
Genealogist Paula Stuart Warren hosts a set of 11 free Ancestry Academy videos on Researching Railroad Records at http://tinyurl.com/5fh5vprj. Of special interest is the concluding session, “Accessing the Material and Final Reminders.”
Byron Holdiman, of Quincy University, has posted his RootsTech video, “Hidden Collections in the Library of Congress,” at https://tinyurl.com/y52os7yl. He has even boasted that there are over 51 million of these genealogical treasures available, free, on the Library’s website. His presentation includes interesting case studies that are sure to suggest helps for other researchers. A printout of his presentation with links to the Library’s collections can be found at http://tinyurl.com/gpu5mhk5.
RootsTech connect 2021 scheduled
RootsTech Connect 2021, billed as “the world’s largest family celebration event,” is scheduled for February 25-27, 2021. Learn about keynote speakers and more at https://tinyurl.com/y4q4yydj. For additional information or to register for this free virtual event visit www.RootsTech.org.
Kids say darndest things
A recent Internet post “found on a grammar school test paper: ‘A census taker is a man who goes from house to house increasing the population.’”
Commented
