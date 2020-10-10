While President Wilson was attending the peace talks in Paris in 1919 he contracted the 1918 flu but the U.S. was never told the full story. Mielan Solly’s article in Smithsonian Magazine, which provides details of the president’s condition and its effects, can be read at https://tinyurl.com/y2u9q8xt. Are there any readers whose ancestors suffered a similar fate?
New National Genealogy Society formed
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) and the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) have merged to form a “new” NGS, according to an NGS announcement at https://tinyurl.com/y23g37bu. Visit the society’s homepage (www.ngsgenealogy.org) and learn more by clicking on the various links offered at the toolbar. For example, from the Learning Center one can click on Free Genealogy Resources which offers free genealogy forms and tutorials, links to helpful websites, complimentary articles for non-members from the NGS Quarterly, NGS Magazine, and NGS Monthly and more.
The NGS Family History Conference, “Deep Roots of a Nation,” will be held May 19-22, 2021 in Richmond, Va. More than 175 lectures will be presented by nationally recognized speakers. With the merger of FGS and NGS, a new program, Focus on Societies, will be offered on Tuesday, May 18, with a day of workshops, lectures, and panels.
It is hoped that COVID-19 will not be a factor, but contingency plans “will be in place for any eventuality and to ensure the health and safety” of all.
Find old social media posts
The St. Louis Genealogical Society (StLGS) has posted a helpful StLGS News Flash blog, “How to Find an Old Post and Other Social Media Search tips,” at https://tinyurl.com/y69dw6br. Learn how to find a post in a Facebook Group, in Twitter, in StLGS News Flash, and more.
Native American veterans honored
On September 29, 2020, National Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day 2020, the Smithsonian Magazine posted an article about Native Americans who have served in U.S. wars; read the article at https://tinyurl.com/y4dvlc4j. Did you know that more than 12,000 American Indians served in World War I even though they were not citizens of the U.S.?
This article includes a link to the list of 232 names of American Indians whose names are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “The Wall” in Washington, D.C. The list (accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/y3ghwgaa) includes each veteran’s name, service, rank, panel, row, casualty date, and home of record.
For example, the list includes PARKHURST / VINCENT BERTRAM / ARMY / SFC / 40E / 46 / 2-20-1968 / CHICAGO / IL / COOK. Also visit the website of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation (www.vvmf.org) and click on the Wall of Faces to see photos of veterans whose names are on the wall and conduct a search. Parkhurst’s photo and profile are included.
Find female ancestors
Learn more about the women in your family by reading FamilySearch’s article that lists three ways to discover more about them. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y2pjrmtc and learn how to (1) Mine male records (2) Let history be your guide and (3) Hunt for headstones.
