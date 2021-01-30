It’s true! If you want your ancestry traced you should run for public office. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has posted some Biden data along with links to more information at https://tinyurl.com/yxh6swb6. It should be noted that the President’s middle initial, R, stands for Robinette, his grandmother’s maiden name (Mary Elizabeth Robinette) and his great grandfather’s name (George Hamilton Robinette, a Civil War veteran).
America has history of impeachmentSmithsonian Magazine’s article on America’s History of Impeachment, at https://tinyurl.com/y6g55whj, includes the important reminder that there is “an important difference between impeachment and conviction.” Have you any idea how your ancestors reacted to impeachments in their day? Be sure to record family reactions to present impeachment activities so that descendants can have a better appreciation of a family’s involvement in today’s current events.
FamilySearch resource guideFamilySearch has posted a Research Guide that identifies vital records (birth, marriage, death, etc.) that are online for specific locations at https://tinyurl.com/ybu4a63y. Click on “Find Search Tips” to learn how to use this website. For example, click on North America, then U.S., then Illinois to research in this state. Note that it is necessary to “sign in” to search the FamilySearch databases (at www.FamilySearch.org) but it is free and easy to create an account.
Find a German villageIt is essential to know an ancestor’s hometown in order to find vital records of that individual. However, finding that location in Germany can often be challenging. An online version of Meyers Gazetteer is a website to check since it includes pre-WWI towns, villages, cities, estates, and more. Conduct a search at https://tinyurl.com/yb5odc5r. When conducting a search, if you are not sure of the spelling of a location, use an asterisk for the letter or letters you are unsure of. You can then visit a map with that name and drag your curser and see neighboring towns and so much more. Tips for using this website can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y4t6nasw.
Finding information on an ancestor’s hometown anywhere, including Germany, can be found at Google Maps (www.google.com/maps).
Treasures at library of CongressA video of Byron Haldiman’s seminar at a RootsTech conference, which can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y52os7yl, explains how to access some of the 51 million items “hidden” in Washington’s Library of Congress. There are a lot more than books at that facility and researchers might be surprised at the variety and scope of “treasures” available. Information on your ancestor may be there as well.
Local researcher has interesting websiteThe Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society’s member, Michael A. Coan, is best known for his website having thousands of photographs of Vermilion County, Illinois tombstones. (His site even includes photos of each veteran’s grave at Danville’s National Cemetery.) His website also has several fun links. Visit www.coan.net for links to his many interests including information on families with the surname Coan, Combs, Philips, Bailey, Roberts, and more.
