The following appeared in the November 19, 1903, Review. It refers to that portion of the trail located just east of State Line City. A sign was placed in the yard commemorating the spot.
“The old Colonel Lucas homestead has passed out of the Lucas family and with it the trail made by the march of Gen. William Henry Harrison, as he went from Vincennes to the fight at Battleground in 1811. The trail is in the yard and is 100 feet long and has never been effaced, and when George Lucas disposed of the farm it was agreed that every owner should hold sacred this tract of land which bears such historic memories, and that such reference be made in the deed that the trail be not filled in any manner and be left as found by Colonel Lucas in 1819, when the Indians told him what made it across the farm. A musket was found near the trail and several pieces of broken pottery were also picked up. A search of the records at the court house revealed the fact no such clause is in the deeds, but an inquiry of George Lucas, elicited the information that when he sold the farm to Scott Crawford, a verbal agreement to that effect was made.
It has always been a matter of wonder in our mind how the marching of Harrison’s small army through the country could leave such a depression that it would still be visible. Mr. Lucas explained this by stating that when his grandfather Kent first surveyed through the part of the country where the farm is now located, he found this depression, more or less plainly marked for miles. The Indians told him that was the route traveled by Harrison’s army, that Harrison followed the old Indiana trail which followed the line between the prairie and timber, and that for years after Harrison’s time this same trail was used as a bridle path for people traveling through the country. This constant travel had left the depression, as of an old road, that has been traced at different places throughout the country, and which is so plainly marked in the yard at the old homestead from the fact that the family never allowed it to be effaced by cultivation.”
