The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted a list of 18 important free websites that it recommends for genealogists at https://tinyurl.com/1qtps1lj. Most researchers are aware of these sites, but it is handy to have the list (with links) so easily accessible—and as reminders to take advantage of their resources.
For example, FamilySearch and CyndisList are long-time favorites. Perhaps less well known is the Society of American Archivists which, at https://tinyurl.com/xwb8s03r, has posted an excellent tutorial in PDF format, “Using Archives: A Guide to Effective Research,” which tells what archives are, the types, requesting materials, visiting and guidelines, copyright, and more.
Immigrants during Civil War documented
Elizabeth Burnes’ article for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) points out that Record Group (RG110), Records of the Provost Marshal General’s Bureau (Civil War), “may be a good source of information.” At https://tinyurl.com/3bjggp3z she shares three examples that are available in the Kansas City branch of the National Archives and also provides a list of all NARA branches (with links to their websites) so that availability of specific records can be ascertained.
These three examples “are a small sampling of the variety of RG110 records available” at the Kansas City branch. Researchers should check the websites of other NARA locations, at https://tinyurl.com/17k1dert, “for a reminder of which states each office potentially covers.” For example, the Chicago NARA branch serves Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
Holocaust testimonies digitizedThe Weiner Holocaust Library in London plans to upload its collection of holocaust survivor testimonies by the end of this year. The archive, titled Testifying to the Truth: Eyewitness to the Holocaust, currently has 380 testimonies available in English for the first time; 1,185 testimonies will go online later this year. Read Smithsonian Magazine’s article at http://tinyurl.com/yxqpnqfh. The Library Archives has a website at https://tinyurl.com/y5e3svd6.
O Callaghan book revised
Joseph F. O Callaghan’s book, “Clan O Callaghan Family of County Cork, Revised Edition,” traces this family surname from its legendary beginnings in Ireland to present-day descendants in several counties in Ireland, Spain, the U.S., and elsewhere and with connections to such names as Barry, MacCarthy, O’Connell, O’Keefe, Condon, and many others. The extensive bibliography includes manuscripts, documents, narratives, and other sources.
This 300-page, 8 ½ x 11-inch softcover, indexed, illustrated book, ISBN 978-8063-5916-8, can be ordered from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211 as Item # 8575 @ $39.95 plus shipping (first item $5.50; each additional item $2.50; free shipping on orders of $50 or more.) VISA and MasterCard orders may be placed tollfree at 1-800-296-6687 or online at the publisher’s website at www.genealogical.com. (While at this website, sign up for the free Genealogy Pointers Newsletter “with news and tips” from their experts.)
Online German databases listed
Anyone researching German ancestors is sure to be helped by Joe Beine’s website, Places to Find German Genealogy Records and Databases Online, at https://tinyurl.com/9sha8pv9. (Scroll down through dozens of German links.)
