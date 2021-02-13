These pets are waiting to meet you at Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call (217) 431-2660 to set up an appointment. Top row, from left to right: Layne is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to go for long walks. Lacey is a 1-year-old female American staff mix. She loves to play. Sinatra is a 3-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play catch and he is really good at soccer. Bottom row, from left to right: Josie is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat that loves to be loved on. Clawdia is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat that loves to play. Ghirardelli is a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat that is a sweetheart.

