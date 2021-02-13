These pets are waiting to meet you at Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call (217) 431-2660 to set up an appointment. Top row, from left to right: Layne is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to go for long walks. Lacey is a 1-year-old female American staff mix. She loves to play. Sinatra is a 3-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play catch and he is really good at soccer. Bottom row, from left to right: Josie is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat that loves to be loved on. Clawdia is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat that loves to play. Ghirardelli is a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat that is a sweetheart.
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
of Hoopeston, passed away December 31, 2020, in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston
85, of Sidell, died Feb. 8, 2021. Visitation: 10a-12p, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Sidell United Methodist Church. Masonic Service to begin Funeral Service at 12:00pm on Friday at the Church. Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel handled his arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- D118 still making return to school plans; DHS choir invited to Washington, D.C. event
- Covington man's body found
- Danville alderman dies at 70
- Alley vacations move to city council
- Cleaning up the city one structure at a time
- Vaccine clinic opens today
- DACC men cruise to first win of season
- Police investigate shooting that injured teen
- Police Report - Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
- More than 500 vaccinated at Fischer Thursday; supply issues cloud future
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.