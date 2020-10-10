Since the pandemic began, we have watched the world adapt to new requirements, recommendation, and fears.
Businesses, organizations and people have adjusted the “normal” way of working and found different ways of working. I remember watching in amazement at how restaurants were able to adapt to carry out overnight. I watched as not-for-profits and businesses changed their work models. It took Peer Court a little longer to adapt. Our work is done throughout our community, within our community, immersed in our community. The programming we offer is community based. The goals are to immerse our kids in all the good that Vermilion County has to offer. We are able to introduce kids to our community leaders. Our kids get to work side by side with leaders and volunteers at community events. They are introduced to one of our greatest community assets, Danville Area Community College. Volunteering in the greenhouse and the sustainability garden through the horticulture department gives kids an opportunity to become comfortable at DACC and learn about different programs being offered. Volunteering at the Danville Rescue Mission gives kids the opportunity to meet new people who have so many lessons to offer. The community events and fundraisers show kids how amazing our community is when supporting good causes. This is Peer Court: giving kids the opportunity to experience Vermilion County in new ways, showing them all the good that our community offers. When you feel included in something, like your community, you are more likely to do the work to make it succeed.
As the weeks passed, we began to realize that our communities have gotten a little bit smaller. Social distancing made it impossible to take groups of kids to, now cancelled, community events. Organizations we partnered with had to limit the number of people coming and going from their buildings. But then we learned that while our community had gotten smaller, they still needed help. So, we adapted. We expanded our definition of community service work. Youth should participate at home. Youth should help the community they live within. Chores, projects, babysitting – anything to help out the family or close social circle. Helping parents as they navigate work, childcare, and remote learning. Helping grandparents that are in a family’s social circle. This has always been their community and we should help our community and do the work to help make it better.
When we implemented the new and, hopefully, short term programming, we hoped it would be effective. We asked ourselves how we can continue to support other systems within our community. We hoped that parents would participate and engage. We changed our requirements, not only with community service, but with other previously required activities. School participation is now required to complete Peer Court. A vision/goal board is required to help kids set attainable goals with steps that outline how they plan to achieve the goals. We changed our requirements to meet new recommendations and it worked. Parents are grateful, have been engaged and are thankful for the help. Youth are taking an active role within their families. Our youth continue to serve their communities.
For the time being, we will continue with this programming. When we can begin taking kids out to community activities again, our favorite part of our work, we will do so with more enthusiasm and appreciation. While we will gratefully and eagerly return to our community events, we will also take the lessons we have learned and incorporate them into our programming. Participating at home, within our families, will be a part of Peer Court. Both are helpful, needed, and appreciated.
You can see a video created by Peer Court by searching United Way of Danville Area on YouTube, or follow this link, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4DWnfOi560ZuVjMYJpnDig/videos. Please consider donated by texting WIN2020 to 313131.
