It was news across the nation when Martha died in 1914. She had no relatives, at least none were located. A reward had been offered before her death to anyone who could find a member of her species, but it went uncollected. So Martha, the last known living Passenger Pigeon, became a footnote to history. Her namesake was Martha Washington, wife of the nation’s first president.
A few decades before Martha’s passing, Passenger Pigeons filled the skies over Vermilion County when they migrated. William Pate recalled observing these migrations. He was born in 1845, and like many others in that time period, he was a market hunter in his youth. He regaled his grandchildren with memories of the abundant wild life found on the prairies and along the waterways in nineteenth century Vermilion County.
Known as Grandpa Bill to the younger generation, he was more than happy to share his observations with them during his sunset years. He recalled prairie chickens were so numerous when he was young, they were just waiting for a post to be set in the ground so they could sit on top of it. He noted wild rabbits were so plentiful hunters could often step on them, thus saving their powder and shot. But it was the wild pigeons he remembered as being the most numerous creatures he ever witnessed. He never mentioned hunting them, but he enjoyed watching them in flight.
His grandsons remembered well his stories of observing clouds of Passenger Pigeons passing over in countless numbers for long periods of time. Pate noted the width of the flocks stretched from horizon to horizon as they passed over central Vermilion County. He described how the pigeons would block out the sun on a clear day and at times would appear like a dancing dark cloud, each bird duplicating the movements of its neighbor. He would finish his story in a dramatic fashion as he told how that cloud at times would swoop down toward the earth as if it were going to carry away everything in its path. It was at this point in the story he would suddenly swoop down on one of his younger grandsons, thus implanting the memory of the pigeons deeper in a young mind.
The pigeons Pate observed did not nest in Vermilion County but they did pass over it for many centuries. The county is on what was one of their major migration routes. They would have undoubtedly visited the local salt springs at times in their long history, because the birds reportedly had a fondness for the mineral. The salt springs were a destination for wildlife and Native Americans long before they became the site of the first industry in Vermilion County.
The number of Passenger Pigeons in the nation was estimated to be in the billions at one time, possibly the most numerous bird on earth, but civilization extinguished the species. As the nation developed to the west, market hunters shipped tons of the birds to the populated east on canals. Then the iron trails invaded the midcontinent where the birds were still numerous. Great numbers of pigeons were harvested, packed in barrels, and shipped to market by rail.
Hunters not only used firearms to harvest the birds, they also cut down trees the Passenger Pigeons nested in to harvest the young. They were considered a particular delicacy. Great nets were also used to ensnarl large numbers of the birds. Some were kept alive to be used in the “pigeon shoots” that were popular in the nation as the frontier pushed west. By the end of the nineteenth century, the great Passenger Pigeon migrations were a thing of the past, and only a few of the billions that once filled the skies were left.
Then there was only Martha, living out her final days in captivity in the Cincinnati Zoo as the last member of her species. There was also a grandfather, telling his grandsons of the great flock of pigeons that once was, but was no more.
