It’s 2021, but I’m already looking forward five years to 2026, Vermilion County’s 200th birthday, a time of celebration.
The three-day centennial observance, in September 1926, was a BIG deal. Just imagine, Danville went from an Indian trading post to streetcars, Chevys, theaters, fancy homes, railroads, the Dixie Highway and a booming downtown – with skyscrapers, even – in 100 years.
The 128-page souvenir “centennial book” details the exciting events.
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1926 began with a military salute, an “old settlers” reunion in in the Armory, four band concerts, and a speech by Georgetown native Roy O. West, who was secretary of the Republican National Committee. The afternoon featured more concerts, displays of historic artifacts in downtown store windows and a pioneer-themed parade, with floats and marchers. That evening, a historical pageant, with a cast of 700, began at the fairgrounds.
The pageant opened with “The Dawning of Creation” and “The Coming of the Indian,” and proceeded quickly to 1826, the first school, “Lincoln days” and World War I. The “Dance of Veils” sounds interesting.
The pageant highlight, I suspect, was the arrival of “Miss Vermilion” and maids of honor representing townships, towns, organizations and the C & EI Railroad. They were accompanied by “Miss Columbia and the 48 States.”
Wednesday, Sept. 29 offered more concerts, a speech by Wayne C. Williams, a Sidell Township native and former attorney general of Colorado, a veterans’ parade, a parade with students from schools throughout the county, and the historical pageant.
Thursday, Sept. 30 closed the celebration with concerts, speeches by John Walker, president of the Illinois Federation of Labor and Edwin Meredith, former U.S. secretary of agriculture, the inspection of four historic site plaques, and the historical pageant.
The softcover centennial book, loaded with ads, included an 18-page chapter titled “The Genesis of Old Vermilion – 1826-1926” by Clint Clay Tilton, the book editor. Tilton, (1870-1946) was a former newspaper publisher and road show manager. A Lincoln authority, he once led the Illinois State Historical Society.
Tilton’s 1926 history is spritely and engaging, perfect for a general centennial celebration readership. He sprinkles in Vermilion County’s 1925 statistics: 3,587 farms; 5.2 million bushels of corn produced; 89,947 residents, 19,860 horses, 2,160 mules, 12,900 milk cows, 63,805 hogs; 227 miles of paved roads outside Danville; seven trunk line railroads, 12,657 automobile owners and 247 schools, including 174 one-room country schools and 19 high schools with a total of 3,287 students.
He concludes with a twinkle: “Oh, Hum! … These tales of the Pioneer Days certainly are gripping but the figures about conditions now do make one sleepy. Better go out and see that the car is safely locked in the garage, then come in and shut off the steam, cut out the radio, turn out the light and to bed. Want to get up early, finish the morning paper and do some telephoning before the mailman comes. Good night.”
Stay tuned. Only five years ‘til the bicentennial!
