“Your house, and what it contains, is a minefield in the eyes of your grown children. They can see from your example that collections of stuff are a curse; such objects are superfluous to a life well lived,” says Elizabeth Stewart, author of “No Thanks Mom: The Top 10 Objects Your Kids Do NOT Want (and what to do with them).”
“They want a clean, clear field in which to live their lives,” she writes in an article in Forbes magazine.
All I can say is, “Sheesh! I thought for sure that our girls would love to have Dad’s 75 claw hammers and 10,000 newspaper clippings!! What gives?”
To Stewart, “collections of stuff” are things that Baby Boomers waste time, money and space on. To their sophisticated offspring, “collections” represent clutter, nostalgia and goofy materialism.
In the Forbes article, Stewart says that she developed her “10 objects” list after talking to her 30-something son, his wife, and hundreds of Baby Boomer clients and their millennial heirs.
The Terrible Ten include:
Books. “Unless your grown kids are professors, they don’t want your books,” she says, noting that even books published in the 1600s are usually “not rare” or valuable.
Hmmm. I don’t know about you, but if someone wanted to give me some 17th century books, I would make room for them. Period. I’m sure that I could easily sell the ones that I didn’t really want.
Paper ephemera. “Things like family snapshots, old greeting cards and postcards are called paper ephemera,” Stewart explains. “Old photos are not worth anything unless the sitter is a celebrity or linked with an important historical event … Postcards are valued mainly for the stamps.”
I would suggest that she check the “Postcards” listings on eBay, the online marketplace for all kinds of “stuff.” There, you will find thousands of vintage postcards selling for $5, $10, $25, even $50 each … without stamps. Postcards are popular because they capture images of people, places and things from long ago, and they take up very little space.
Steamer trunks and sewing machines. Every family, Stewart writes, has at least three trunks from the 1800s, plus an old sewing machine. Only trunks made by famous luggage makers are worth anything, she says, and “I have never found ONE (sewing machine) rare enough to be valuable.”
Victorian-era “camel-back” trunks, especially those with original trays, are indeed valuable, as are leather-bound, brass-studded coach trunks, which are even older and more interesting. They provide great storage, still. And many people collect vintage sewing machines, especially elegant little Singer Featherweights.
Heavy, dark, antique furniture. Unless it’s 1950s chic, you may “have to pay someone to take it off your hands,” Stewart says.
That’s sometimes true, but sometimes not I still like the beautiful 1890s Morris chair that I bought the other day. Comfortable, beautiful, quarter-sawn oak, American-made, and built to last forever … in other words, great “stuff.” Count me in.
