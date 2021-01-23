The old red-tailed hawk perched peacefully on the clothesline pole, 20 feet from the house, seeming to invite his picture to be taken. After he was photographed, he continued to sit there and survey his surroundings before moving to a low branch on a nearby maple tree. Truly unusual behavior for a monarch whose normal perch was much higher.
He had earned the title “old red-tail” long before he began showing signs of decline. For years his kingdom has consisted of a square mile or two of real estate on the west side of Oakwood. Among his various thrones are the electric power lines that border Route 150 and the country byways. He also has two favorite trees on the farm where he perches on the limbs. His landings now are a less stable as his feet grasp for a perch.
A few years ago he brought a mate to the farm and the two diligently worked on building a nest in a maple tree. They progressed to the point where they were lining it with corn shucks and then they abandoned the project. This may have been caused by too much human activity or by the harassing maneuvers of the resident crows who definitely did not put out a welcome mat for the hawks. The fact he did not finish the nest did not mean the red-tail gave up his kingdom. He continued to return to his hunting area even though his nest was a mile away along the Salt Fork River.
An early sign he was in decline was when he began sitting on a fence post instead of the power line just above it. He also began to sit on the corner of the low roof of the porch stoop, a few feet from the window of the house. This was a perch a Cooper’s hawk had occupied on various occasions but not one a healthy red-tail would occupy. It was evident his eye sight was failing. With the infirmary he has also become more tolerant of humans.
His main diet is small rodents he captures along the roadsides and around the large grass area surrounding the farm pond. Red-tails long ago lost the undeserved title of “chicken hawk.” He ignores the fox squirrels that populate the farmstead. Many times when he dips down on the grass by the pond, clawed feet extended, he comes up without any prey.
Wild creatures do not have the luxury of being medically treated when they become ill or injured. There is also no home for the aged for them when time takes its toll, so the old red-tail soldiers on.
He is still master of his tiny kingdom, at least for a little while.
