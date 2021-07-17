To many, a time machine is pure science fiction.
But to me, it’s an antique newspaper. In its pages, the dead speak to the living; lost worlds are found and somehow felt.
So it was the other day when a friend let me borrow three rare copies of The Danville Patriot. They were printed 175 years ago, in 1846, in a shop at the corner of Main and Walnut streets. Danville was then a town of 600 or so, with log houses, a brick courthouse, and streets that alternated between dust and mud. It was a place of horses and oxen, ancient trees, clear water, clotheslines, blacksmiths, preachers, whiskey, flatboats, stagecoaches, wood smoke and candlelight. No Internet, no TV, no radio, no telegraph, no telephone, no railroad, no automobile, no electricity.
Being a newspaperman, and a hobby printer, it was a special thrill to handle weekly newspapers from that era. They were printed on paper made from rags – not wood pulp – so they remain soft, white and flexible. Every letter, every space, was set by a compositor plucking metal type from a case. Every page was printed individually by a printer who tugged an oar-like lever, just as Benjamin Franklin did.
So, what was going on in 19-year-old Danville, 175 years ago?
May 29, 1846: Editor Daniel Clapp congratulates the people of Perrysville, Indiana who hope to start their own newspaper. Until then, The Danville Patriot welcomes advertising from Perrysville. Owen Lovejoy, anti-slavery Liberty Party candidate for Congress, will speak in Danville June 6. Druggist E. F. Palmer offers healing black plaster for “all sores of the skin and flesh.” Thomas McKibben announces his candidacy for sheriff. Whig John W. Vance will run for state senate. Parmer & Thompson, tailors, offer prompt service to customers getting married; produce of all kinds taken in lieu of cash. The reproductive services of Cherokee, a beautiful bay stud horse, are now available at Young’s on the Salt Fork.
June 12, 1846: Illinois’s population stands at 661,999. Isaac Moores is now captain of a volunteer company enlisted to serve in Mexico. The Indiana Store in Covington has a choice supply of dried apples.
July 10, 1846: Kentucky Gov. Owsley grants no officers’ commissions to Locofoco nominees, described as brawlers who are “soldiers in peace, citizens in war.” Whig candidates in Vermilion County elections will meet voters at Yankee Point, Chillicothe, Morgan’s Mill, Georgetown, Vermilion Rapids, Summersville, Myers Mill, Menely’s on Middlefork, Shepherd’s Mill, Newtown and Danville. Hunt’s Patent Revolving Horse Rake is now being manufactured in Danville. Thomas G. Sconce is in town for a short time, with all the equipment needed to take “Daguerreotype Likenesses.” He especially welcomes “the fair for the purpose of exhibiting specimens already taken.” A mill run by D.C. Hill in Georgetown offers wool carding. Wool must be “free from burs and gum.” Payment may be made in wool, wheat, linen, bacon, hams, beef hides, feathers, tallow, “or even CASH.”
Time machines, absolutely!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.