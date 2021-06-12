Each year the Illinois State Genealogical Society honors individuals and groups who contribute to and promote genealogy. Anyone may submit nominations for this year’s award recipients. The categories are Community Service Award, Special Recognition Award, Youth Award, Distinguished Service Award, and Volkel Hall of Fame Award. Requirements for these awards are described at https://tinyurl.com/9jtp595w along with links to nomination forms. Submission deadline is July1, 2021.
FamilySearch posts research pages
The FamilySearch Illinois Research page, at https://tinyurl.com/hu63w2vc, offers links to indexed as well as image-only (unindexed) historical records, learning courses, and the FamilySearch wiki for Illinois — all searchable and free. A similar research page for Indiana can be found at https://tinyurl.com/45xypmze.
Genealogy treasures at Illinois State Archives
Anyone researching Illinois ancestors should take advantage of the collections of records maintained by the Illinois State Archives and its Illinois Records Depository System (IRAD). For example, to search the IRAD databases visit https://tinyurl.com/tsruas8u. A map showing IRAD depository locations and contact information is at https://tinyurl.com/42x8a5s5. It should also be noted that the Archives has a free publication, “Genealogical Research Series Pamphlet #3: Military Records,” at https://tinyurl.com/6za38b8d , which describes “the most pertinent” of related federal, state, and local governmental records in the possession of the Illinois State Archives and IRAD. For example, the scope of Vermilion County, Illinois material at the Archives is posted at https://tinyurl.com/ydp25k2m.
100 most valuable documents
In honor of the Illinois bicentennial, the staff of the Illinois Archives has compiled a list of the 100 most valuable documents in the Archives. At https://tinyurl.com/t54pj929 one can click on “list of documents” (with links to each) or click “enter exhibit” which start with #1: “Proclamation creating new boundaries for St Clair & Randolph Counties” and provides background information and a link to an image of the document.
Being aware of the historical documents in Illinois enables one to have a better appreciation of Illinois history. For example, Document #15 is the first page of a muster roll of a company of volunteers captained by Abraham Lincoln during the Black Hawk War.
Military museums to visit virtually
The American Legion has posted “8 Military Museums You Can Visit Virtually” at https://tinyurl.com/t7zkpa5e. For example, the National World War I Museum at Kansas City, Mo., has exhibits, reading lists, resources, stories, online collection databases, and educational resources. Perhaps plan a future visit.
National Archives genealogy session
There is one session left in the National Archives Genealogy Series that has been on going as a substitute for the 2020 Virtual Genealogy Fair that had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, June 15 at 1 p.m. E.T. Teresa Fitzgerald, Director of the National Archives at St. Louis, will talk about the Merchant Marine Records at the National Archives at St. Louis.
All are welcome. See session description, handout, and participation instructions at https://tinyurl.com/rzaf4ewj.
