It was late August and the third time I had visited the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Montana. Each visit was separated by decades but the landscape was little changed. The granite 7th U.S. Cavalry Memorial monument still towers over Last Stand Hill. It has been there since 1881. It was on that hill that Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer and his command were destroyed by a force of Native Americans on June 25, 1876.
Some things do change on the grounds. When I first visited, 50 years ago, there was sagebrush growing on the nearly treeless battlefield that provided cover for the combatants. That variety of sagebrush was destroyed by a fire in 1983 and will not be reestablished for perhaps a century or longer.
In 2021, there are red granite markers placed where Native Americans died on the battlefield. They were not here the last time I visited, they were introduced in 1999. There is also a large Native American Memorial that was dedicated in 2003. They join the markers placed long ago where members of the 7th Cavalry died.
The site was well-visited on that sunny August day. People filled the visitors center and moved slowly through its exhibits. The parking lot was filled with vehicles and others were parked at the different sites where people could park and walk over the battlefield. License plates reflected they came from across the nation. There were also a few Canadians.
I visited with a few of the people. One of them was an elderly man who was taking pictures in the small national cemetery near the visitor’s center. He was there for that purpose. He told me he had visited and photographed national cemeteries all over the nation. He smiled when he said he might put the photographs in a book some day. A veteran himself, he pointed out those resting in the cemeteries should be remembered, he was doing that with his photographs.
Others mentioned they had come to the site to see where the battle took place and where Custer had died. His name remains dominant even though 145 years have passed since his cavalry was defeated by Sitting Bull’s force of Native Americans. Custer’s remains were removed from the battlefield and moved to West Point long ago.
Two of our grandchildren were with Sue and I when we visited the site in August. My 5 year old grandson asked about the “bad guys” in the fight. His youthful thought process pictures all battles as contests between good and evil. But there were no “bad guys” in this battle, only misguided government policy. It led to the battle that cost the lives of hundreds of soldiers and Native Americans on a sunny June afternoon in 1876.
