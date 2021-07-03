“When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground,” goes an old saying.
If so, a dozen libraries burned 75 years ago this month, when Danville’s Clint Clay Tilton passed away at age 76. Descended from Vermilion County pioneers, he was the dean of Danville newspapermen, former president of the Illinois State Historical Society, philanthropist, and a recognized authority on all things Lincoln.
Tilton was born May 10, 1870. His father, Sam, was an early Catlin merchant, severely wounded at the Battle of Kenesaw Mountain, when the local 125th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment was decimated. Its colonel, Danville attorney Oscar F. Harmon, was among the slain.
Tilton launched his long newspaper career in 1884 when he bought a second-hand printing outfit for $40 and began publishing a two-column paper titled “The Catlin Racket.” Later, he taught in a one-room school. While attending the University of Illinois, he worked on the student newspaper, The Illini. After years as a roving reporter and printer, he managed a traveling variety show.
But “printer’s ink was in his veins,” according to his Commercial-News obituary. In 1903, he was hired by Danville’s John Beard to manage The Danville Daily Press; four years later, Tilton bought the paper. It merged with The Danville Democrat to form The Danville Press-Democrat, which was purchased by The Commercial-News in 1927.
As publisher, Tilton, a tall, lanky man with a peppery wit, was known for his Democrat politics, humor, and forceful editorials.
Because of health issues, he retired in 1920, at age 50. The last 26 years of his life were largely devoted to history – reading, researching, writing, collecting. He served as president of the Danville Public Library Board for eight years, worked as Danville postmaster for a year, wrote the official Vermilion County centennial history, published papers on Lincoln and his associates, and lectured widely.
He was named “Danville’s First Citizen” in 1940. At that time, he was recognized for leading the fight needed to convert strip-mined land into present-day Kickapoo State Park.
Tilton’s home, 511 N. Vermilion St., was filled with memorabilia tied to local history and Lincoln. He donated most of his 2,500 Lincoln books, plus countless pamphlets, magazines, busts and pictures, to Southern Illinois University. The “Clint Clay Tilton Collection of Lincolniana and American History” filled 82 bookcases. It still serves researchers.
“I want the boys and girls of southern Illinois to know Abraham Lincoln,” Tilton said at the time.
Reference works on Vermilion County history went to the Danville High School library.
Two months before he died, Commercial-News reporter Regina Feidler interviewed Tilton. She closed her story this way:
“Although he believes that newspapers have lost their influence and are no longer the molder of public opinion they once were, Clint Tilton believes in newspapers and in the men and women who produce them. He is one of them.”
He died 75 years ago – on July 13, 1946 – but he lives on and on.
