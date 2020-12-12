The most recent issue of the Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) Newsletter (Vol. 1, No; 6, Nov/Dec 2020) is now available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/yxtv3vvr. Included are news of upcoming genealogy conferences (mostly virtual) and webinars, ISGS activities (including Death Certificate Lookups), President Rank Veerman’s letter, and more. Visit the ISGS website (www.ilgensoc.org) and click on “Newsletter” to access past issues back to 2008.
Be sure to note upcoming webinars on Thursday, January 28, 2021 (“What Do I Do With It Now That I Have It? Working with DNA Test Results”) and Thursday, February 25, 2021 (“Going the Extra Mile: Additional Sites, Tools, and Techniques”). The Newsletter provides links to registration information. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinars.
Online Guide to Tracing Indigenous Ancestors
The U.S. Department of the Interior has posted a 12-page (in PDF format) “Guide to Tracing American Indian & Alaska Native (AI/AN) Ancestry,” at https://tinyurl.com/y3sragco. It includes information on establishing AI/AN ancestry, benefits and services provided to AI/ANs, tribal enrollment, and more.
FamilySearch in 30 Languages
FamilySearch’s free databases and resources are now available in 30 languages at www.FamilySearch.org. The website receives more than 20 million visits each month; its growing collection exceeds 14 billion records.
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Videos Explore Enslaved Africans
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y4hklhmj and click on the links to a variety of videos of The Dispersal of Enslaved Africans Across the Atlantic World. For example, Henry Louis Gates introduces Slave Voyages 2.0; another video presents Introductory Maps. The Timelines of estimates shows the number of captives embarked and disembarked. There is a 3D rendition of a slave ship and a Timelapse video showing the movement of slave ships across the Atlantic.
“This digital memorial raises questions about the largest slave trades in history and offers access to the documentation available to answer them.”
Can’t Find Ancestor on Census?
FamilyTree Magazine has posted a helpful article online, “Why Can’t I Find My Ancestor on the Census”, at https://tinyurl.com/y4r3rzkl. Were your ancestors visiting friends or family someplace else or had they left the country in order to visit their homeland? Read about other possible reasons that your family was not in the census where you expected to find them. Perhaps you may need to search death and burial records in the 10 years preceding that census.
Note that this magazine originates in the UK and mentions censuses taken in 1861 and 1871; advice offered is universal, however.
Interview Family During the Holidays
It is not too early to begin thinking about the Christmas holidays and get-togethers with family. Plan now to ask your relatives about the family, perhaps guided by Gena Philbert Ortega’s article, “Interviewing Family Members for the Holidays,” at https://tinyurl.com/y6gh7cge . Write down your list of questions and enjoy (and record) your family’s answers!
