The most recent Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) Newsletter (Vol. 42, No. 5, Sept/Oct 2021) is now available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/wnmzcarn. Read news of upcoming genealogy events (including the ISGS Virtual Fall Conference October 17-30, 2021, and bios of the speakers), upcoming ISGS webinars, a tip for a genealogist, list of nominees for ISGS board and directors, highlights of local Illinois societies, and advantages of ISGS membership. An individual membership in ISGS costs $40 per year. Join online (www.ilgensoc.org) or contact ISGS, P.O. Box 10195, Springfield, IL 62791-0195.)
FamilySearch reaches another milestone
The Genealogy Guys Blog (https://tinyurl.com/97sw54aw) has posted news that FamilySearch has completed the digitization of its massive microfilm collection. FamilySearch began, 83 years ago, digitizing its microfilmed family history records of more than 11.5 billion individuals. These records are now all available online, free. FamilySearch has also posted this announcement at https://tinyurl.com/b6vh5wf5 along with a link to creating a free account to access these records.
Volunteers transcribe genealogy data
Volunteers “dedicated to free genealogy” continue to transcribe family data that is posted on Genealogy Trails. For example, the website Illinois Genealogy Trails, at https://tinyurl.com/y3wmyy3x, has links to Illinois State Records, County Histories and Facts, Timelines and Historical Events, Gazetteers, Pioneers, Crime and Punishment, Epidemics, National Cemeteries in Illinois, and more. For instance, Illinois Inventors & Some Other Firsts at https://tinyurl.com/2dx3vukx, provides information on patents on Illinois inventions beginning with George Brown’s planter patents in 1853.
BillionGraves lists gravestone cleaning tips
Tombstones have been subject to “weathering, erosion, neglect, and vandalism” but it is not too late to take steps to preserve and protect these important items. Beginning as well as advanced genealogists are sure to appreciate the Gravestone Cleaning Tips (including dos and don’ts as well as photographic examples and a video) at https://tinyurl.com/49nckwx6.
Indiana research guides online
The website of the Indiana State Library has posted Indiana County Research Guides, at https://tinyurl.com/bhws6zbm, as “an overview of information and resources available at the Indiana State Library as well a free resources from around the Internet.” For example, subject guides include state censuses and vital records databases. One can scroll through the County Guides from Adams through Whitley. Local researchers will be pleased to learn of the many resources for Fountain County at the Indiana State Library, posted at https://tinyurl.com/wrbzysc.
National archives has slave payrolls
During the Civil War the Confederate Army paid slaveholders to allow their slaves to serve the military as cooks, miners, and laundresses, etc. After the war, the Federal War Records Office arranged, indexed, and numbered the documents, which “provide a rare record of slave names.” Read Victoria Macchi’s article in the National Archives News at https://tinyurl.com/j6sbsemn. (The article includes a link to the entire collection of Confederate Slave Payrolls in the National Archives Online Catalog.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.