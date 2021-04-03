The Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) most recent Newsletter is now available, free, at the IGHS website at https://tinyurl.com/t3je87r2. Included in this issue (Vol. 42, No. 2, March/April 2021) are Tips from the Genealogist (Land Records), Who’s Who in ISGS, The President’s Message, Upcoming Events, How to Request an IL Death Certificate, News of the Illinois State Archives’ 100-year anniversary celebration to be held June 20, 2021, and a link to a free recording of a previous ISGS webinar presented by Dr. David Joens, Director of the Illinois State Archive, “Finding Ancestors in the Land of Lincoln.”
This important webinar/seminar should be viewed by anyone researching Illinois ancestors! It explains the Illinois State Archives’ policy for maintaining records, it provides details on specific records held by the Archives, and offers helpful tips for accessing records at the Archives’ website. Joens also tells of a popular website, “100 Most Valuable Documents in the Illinois State Archives,” available at https://tinyurl.com/kwks3ywa.
Mark your calendarThe U.S. Population Census has been taken every 10 years since 1790 but public access to the data is kept secret for 72 years after a census is taken. Presently the most recent census available to researchers is the census taken in 1940, which became accessible on April 1, 2012. Which means that in one year, on April 1, 2022, the 1950 census will become available! Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reminded genealogists of this important date at https://tinyurl.com/a34c4a8j.
Researchers using genealogy to prevent cancer
Researchers at Brigham Young University are using family history along with DNA results to track cancer in families and potentially be able to prevent cancer. Read of this study at https://tinyurl.com/39k4d2de. The article also includes a link to a website where one can check out to see if help is available.
Founding father’s slaves graves found
A recent issue of Smithsonian Magazine, at https://tinyurl.com/vtyus68u, has posted an article reporting that one of the signers of the U.S. Constitution, John Dickinson, “enslaved as many as 59 men, women and children” and at least 25 slaves’ graves have recently been found at his Delaware plantation. This article includes interesting details as well as links to related information—all part of our American history.
More Holocaust names
Researchers at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum have recently discovered the previously unknown identities of approximately 4,000 Auschwitz prisoners and information about 26,000 others. Read more about the “world’s largest cemetery without tombs” at https://tinyurl.com/58c2dexf.
Learn how to interview family for information
Genealogist Jessica Edwards has posted a helpful article on how to interview family members at https://tinyurl.com/5bmwjh86. Researchers will, no doubt, appreciate her list of 90 possible questions to ask — some you may never have thought of.
National Archives helps researchers
The National Archives has posted a website that is intended to help genealogists with their research. Visit https://tinyurl.com/84jhh8k8 and take advantage of the links to the variety of resources.
