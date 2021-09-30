I didn’t know “Hazel Hallenberger, Roll Room 307, Row 8, Desk 11, Locker 311,” but somehow, I have her signed copy of the 1924 Danville High School Students’ Manual.
She was fortunate, because in 1924 Danville’s fantastic “Million Dollar High School” opened. It’s still there, but in 1973 the front lawn and the classic, elegant Collegiate Gothic façade was covered by a grim addition right out of the Soviet bloc. Nice work, school board.
A million bucks, in 1924, was BIG money, but Danville was fat, sassy and booming. The “old” DHS, at Gilbert and Seminary streets, was only 34 years old, but enrollment had grown so much that classes had spread into an annex (dubbed the Cow Shed), and into part of Washington School, next door.
“The new DHS was, at the time of its construction, one of the finest high school buildings in the state and in this part of the nation,” former District 118 Supt. Mark Denman – a DHS grad and former DHS principal — wrote in his 2012 history of the city schools.
In 1924, Principal W.C. Baer oversaw 57 teachers and 1,400 students. The new building offered everything from Latin to auto mechanics. There was a conservatory, a pool, an auditorium, two gyms, two music rooms, science labs, a football field … you name it. It was the pride and wonder of Danville.
The 65-page manual’s “School Usages and Customs” section is especially quaint. Examples:
- The penalty for an unexcused absence: a 4 percent grade reduction for the grading period.
- “Whistling, boisterous conduct, or any other misconduct is not permitted in the traffic through the corridors or in any other part of the building.”
- Individual lockers offer book and coat storage “free from possible contagion.” Locker doors “should not be banged, nor should the locker be used as a waste basket.”
- In study hall, “All note writing is forbidden. Anyone writing, passing, or receiving a note is equally guilty, and is liable to suspension from school.”
- “Students are not permitted to throw any article whatsoever in the school building at any time. Shuffling or stamping the feet is not permitted in classrooms, study rooms or roll rooms.”
- Chewing gum or other substances is forbidden in school. The use of tobacco in any form is strictly prohibited in the vicinity of the school.”
And finally, under “Care of the Building” …
“The generous gift of a splendid high school building by the citizenship of the City of Danville to its young men and women calls for an equally generous response on the part of these young people to care for the property. Students are expected not to mar the building in any way … “
But what about the 1973 addition, the one that destroyed the beautiful limestone entrance archway and all those Gothic-style windows?
“ … not long after its construction,” Denman wrote, “the community regretted the loss of the former façade of DHS.”
Danville native Kevin Cullen is a former Commercial-News reporter. Reach him at irishhiker@aol.com.
