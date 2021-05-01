Due to the cancelation of the autumn 2020 Virtual Genealogy Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Archives is offering a new Genealogy Series during May and June. They include:
· May 19 – Tips and Tools for Engaging Family With Your Research Finds.
· June 1 – From Here to There: Researching Office of Indian Affairs Employees.
· June 8 – Civil War Union Noncombatant Personnel: Teamsters, Laundresses, Nurses, Sutlers, and More.
· June 15 – Merchant Marine Records at the National Archives at St. Louis.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4888adwp for session descriptions, videos, handouts, and participation information. All are welcome to attend.
Illinois Archives posts Physicians’ Database
The Illinois State Archives Physicians’ Database “indexes the names of physicians and surgeons who registered for licenses with the Illinois State Board of Health and the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation from ca August 1877-February 17, 1937.” Interested researchers can find (and search) this database at https://tinyurl.com/6mexcust .
Trouble finding a marriage record?
Genealogist Arlene Eakle has posted an article helpful for anyone having trouble finding a marriage record. Using her own research as an example, she explains the use of “the Gretna Green,” at http://tinyurl.com/ysjeb4vc. Be sure to go over readers’ comments as well.
Prince Philip’s family tree posted onlineIt hasn’t taken long after his death for Prince Philip’s family information to be posted on the Internet for all to see. Two of the many websites having his information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/amhcvjuk and at https://tinyurl.com/e42as8jb (which has many links to more data.) Did you know that he and Queen Elizabeth were related?
Chinese recorded immigrant experience
Angel Island Immigration Station in San Francisco Bay was the Ellis Island of the west in the early 20th century. Many Chinese were detained there awaiting their entry status and wrote poems of their hardships on the barracks’ walls.
Smithsonian Magazine has posted information on these Chinese poems at https://tinyurl.com/383832jn. One can easily imagine the immigrants’ anger and frustration they endured “at the promised land of which they had long dreamed.” Any similarity to today’s immigrants? Anyone whose ancestors suffered similar experiences should be sure to record such information for later generations to appreciate.
Confederate symbols destroyed
Freelance journalist Nora McGreevy has written an article related to America’s current racial unrest, “The U.S. Removed Over 160 Confederate Symbols in 2020—but Hundreds Remain,” which can be read at http://tinyurl.com/4zecxwps. Racial injustice is wrong; but destroying history is also wrong. Where do we draw the line? The world is watching us.
Genealogists need to record a family’s experiences—both good and bad—so that they will be remembered.
