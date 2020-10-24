“It’s never too early to plan your Halloween jack-o’-lantern.”
The National Archives has posted some downloadable templates to help you carve your pumpkin that “shows your love of the National Archives and American history.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/yxvve7rq , pick a template, open it to full size, print it out, and use it to carve your masterpiece. (And if you upload a picture of your pumpkin onto Flickr and tag with “National Archives pumpkin” it will be added to the photo collection.)
Most haunted places
Elizabeth Crozier has posted an interesting article at http://tinyurl.com/y3bvurhh, “9 Terrifying Reasons Illinois Just Might Be The Most Haunted State In America.”
Due to the limitations placed on us all due to the pandemic she doesn’t recommend we visit these places immediately, but does hope a future visit can be planned. Her list includes Greenwood Cemetery; McPike Mansion; Woodstock Opera House; Cairo, Illinois; Aux Sable Cemetery; Dug Hill Road; Ridge Cemetery; The Old Slave House; and The Watseka Wonder.
Family Tree Magazine, at https://tinyurl.com/y4btjen4 , has posted “Top 5 Most Hunted Places in the World.” (Number one is Salem, Massachusetts, made famous for the witch trials of 1692.)
HauntedIlliinois.com is a website providing information on Halloween events and tours to haunted places in Illinois. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y2lv5jyp but be sure to click on the “cancelled” banner to learn which events have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Troy Taylor is “a supernatural historian, murder buff, and the author of almost 90 books on ghosts, hauntings, history, crime, and the unexplained in America.” Many of his events are listed at https://tinyurl.com/y9rf5yew but, as usual, many are already sold out. Amazon’s website, at https://tinyurl.com/yyefth6m , includes many of his books—some of which have been reviewed in this column in years past.
If this article hasn’t provided enough information on hauntings to suit you, conduct an Internet search for “most haunted places” and be surprised! Happy Halloween!
Why save Halloween?
Richard Seltzer has written a thoughtful article, “Why Bother to Save Halloween?” that mentions all of the hazards and warnings that have more recently come to be a part of Halloween. However, the advantages should also be noted. “Don’t just abandon a tradition that you yourself loved as a child, that your own children look forward to months in advance, and that helps preserve our sense of fellowship and community with our neighbors in the midst of all this madness.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yyw86rp5 .
Try-It Illinois is back!
Try-It Illinois, the statewide database trial sponsored by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and the Illinois State Library and running from October 1 to November 30, 2020, offers Illinois library users free access to a variety of databases. Visit http://www.finditillinois.org/tryit/ and click “I am an Illinois librarian or a library user…..” on the right hand side of the screen, enter your contact information and the name of your local library. You will be contacted with login information.
