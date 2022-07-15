Our country recently celebrated Juneteenth, really, for the first time — and certainly long overdue. As I watched every event possible, shown on TV, I felt such a connection, a relief — for our African American Brothers and Sisters. Almost 400 years of oppression and inequality, can now be placed where they rightfully belong — in the annals of American history, and hopefully in the hearts of its people.
In the late 1960s, I was a student at Eastern Illinois University. They had a wonderful history department, and I took every advanced class I could in The Civil War era. After graduation, I was blessed to teach American history to young people. It was a different time, and looking back, I can see a lot was left out. And this is where it gets personal.
I live 3 miles east of Georgetown, on 30 acres of land that has been in my family for 185 years. The original Land Grant, signed by President Martin Van Buren in 1837, proudly hangs on my dining room wall. One interesting fact, there are more years between generations in my family than most experience.
My grandfather, born in 1867, was a late-in-life bachelor. In 1911, he would meet my grandmother, born in 1871, through a “Lonely Hearts Club.” She was from North Carolina. They met at a World’s Fair in Cincinnati, and would marry in 1913. She moved to Illinois and in 1915, my dad was born — their only child. Grandpa was 48 and Grandma was 44. I was born after World War ll and Grandpa had passed away by then.
I was so blessed to have Grandma for the first 12 years of my life. She loved sitting in the porch swing of “our country home”, it was there I would say, “Grandma, please tell us stories of the South”, and she happily obliged. Little did I know then, what an impact she was making.
But it was that one story — that etched itself into my heart, and has always sent chills through me. It was told to her, since it happened in the 1850s. Her grandfather was a slave owner, not a large plantation, but a small cotton farm. She recalled there was a young mother with perhaps 3 children. Times were hard and the grandfather had decided he must “sell” someone to pay the bills. He settled on the little boy — about 10 years old. His own children, when they found out, became very upset. They refused to go to sleep, crying and begging to keep their friend, who they played with and saw as a “part of the family.” After a long night, the grandfather consented, and he was not sold. I have checked modern-day slave records and they bear out my grandma’s story.
I would love to walk into a classroom today, and say, “Students, open your books. We are going on a journey, we are stepping back into time. We will start in 1619, when the early slaves were first brought to America. We will travel through the next 245 years and witness how the evil of slavery unfolded and affected so many. Then we will stop at the The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The year is 1963, and Dr. Martin Luther King is giving his famous “I Have A Dream Speech.”
But the journey doesn’t end here. African American History needs to be expanded, included and appreciated. The hour is late … the time is now.
Susan Riggle, Georgetown
