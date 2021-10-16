Good or bad—there’s lots to commemorate this month. On the “down” side, the great Chicago fire on October 8, 1871, destroyed over 17,000 buildings and all because of a spark in a barn. About 300 people died and 90,000 were left homeless. Although the city was rebuilt within two years, there are places where evidence of the fire can still be seen. Visit Jennifer Billock’s post at https://tinyurl.com/2tm4es5a and perhaps visit these sites.
October is Family History Month. Let this be a reminder to all who have not started researching one’s ancestors that now would be a good time to start!
The National Archives has designated October as American Archives Month. Learn how the National Archives staff can help family history researchers at https://tinyurl.com/aa6skcmr.
Illinois society gets grant
The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) is proud to announce that it has been awarded part of the $1.4 million in new COVID-19 Emergency Relief & Recovery Grants distributed by Illinois Humanities. ISGS is one of 254 Illinois organizations to receive such a grant.
Free genealogy websites
Beginning genealogists are not the only ones who may benefit from Lisa Lisson’s “Are You My Cousin” article, 13 Free Genealogy Websites, at https://tinyurl.com/3zr784dz.
The list doesn’t even include FamilySearch. However, it should be noted that FamilySearch has a wonderful One Page Reference for Illinois researchers with links to the FamilySearch Wiki, the Learning Center, the Family History Library Catalog, and the Historical Records Collection. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4rr25k3u.
Research Puerto Rican ancestors
Gena Philbert-Ortega has an article giving tips for Puerto Rican genealogy at https://tinyurl.com/4rhn9hry. Especially note her explanation of the Latin American tradition of surnames. (“It’s important to remember that records are in Spanish.”)
Books for African-American research
Although there are many resources for African-American research on the Internet, it should not be overlooked that “sometimes a book that can be digested in small chunks provides the best learning experience.” Family Locket has posted an article, Print Resources for African American Research, at https://tinyurl.com/rh5zvhy8, listing such books that are available at libraries or booksellers. Investing in such books can help build one’s personal valuable library.
Secrets of Civil War pensions
GopherRecords.com has posted a series of articles exploring “the many mysteries of the Civil War pension file,” beginning at https://tinyurl.com/st9sbu4w with Secrets of Civil War Pensions, Part 1.
Links are provided for Parts 2 – 7. “This series is intended to provide the researcher with a single reference point for the many confusing issues related to Civil War pensions and their indexes.” (Keep in mind that Confederate pensions were issued by the individual states. See a separate post on Confederate Pensions at https://tinyurl.com/yvs8bp78.)
