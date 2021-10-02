The monarch butterflies came to the farmstead for decades on their late summer migration to Mexico. Each year, a few days before the first day of autumn, thousands of them would arrive to rest on the Osage Orange hedge trees and soft maples. Their arrival was as dependable as was the sun rising due east over Seymour’s field on the first day of autumn.
The monarchs would crowd the trees like extra leaves and create a cloud of color when disturbed from their perch. When a red cedar reached a proper height near the hedge, they also clung to its branches. They did not linger, but there would usually be stragglers around for a few days. Some of these never finished the migration, they were worn down from the 50 to 100 miles they had been traveling each day. And they lived out their last days on the farm.
Then their numbers began to decline to the point where there were hardly enough monarchs to cluster together to warm themselves against the cool nights. For the last 25 years or so, only a few have arrived each autumn. That changed on September 23, 2021.
When I looked out the window in the morning on that day, I thought a flock of small birds were fluttering about the large maple tree near the old hedge row. But when I looked closer, I saw it was monarch butterflies. It looked like there were dozens of them.
Later, when I walked to where they were, I discovered there were not dozens but perhaps a few hundred leaving perches on various trees. There were even more flying among the zinnias in the flower garden when I walked to it. It was hard to judge their numbers, but there was a significant monarch presence for the first time in years.
I watched them depart during the day. In ones and twos, sometimes more, they would drift out over the corn field where the wind would lift them up and they would continue their journey. A bit of color over the brown matured corn.
Monarchs are amazing creatures. It takes several generations for them to complete their long migrations each year. It is still not fully understood how the butterflies accomplish this amazing feat, but they have been doing it for eons. Their numbers have declined drastically over the last few decades as they lose habitat and face other challenges to their existence, including chemical use.
Monarchs have been the Illinois State Insect since 1975, thanks to the lobbying efforts of school children. Their declining numbers have fostered a wide-spread conservation effort to save them from extinction, but their numbers reportedly fell again in 2020.
By evening of the 23rd of September, all but a few of the monarchs who had arrived the previous day were gone. They were continuing the journey of thousands of miles and generations. Several days later one monarch remained to fly among the flowers in the garden. Worn out, its wings would only carry it short distances as it fluttered among the blossoms. It would spend the last few days of its short life in the flower garden.
The good news was migrating monarchs had returned to the farmstead, in numbers, as they made their long journey south. They were back again after a long absence, at least for one year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.