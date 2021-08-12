Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.