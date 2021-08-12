What makes a good leader? This fall I’m taking a class offered by our Corporate Education department called Leadership Boot Camp. It covers topics like building trust, giving feedback, and managing priorities. Corporate Education offers the Boot Camp twice a year. The class can be a leg up for new managers and a refresher/gut-check for seasoned veterans.
Coincidentally, my colleagues and I were assigned a summer book review for professional development. We were tasked with reading and discussing, Managing from the Heart, a 30-year old book by Bracey, et. al, that sets positive management principles within a contextual narrative. It is the story of heart-attack survivor Harry who gets a second chance at life (and business) if he can only learn better management skills with the help of an angel. The authors offer no threat to Dickens — or even Frank Capra — but they paint an entertaining picture of management failure and redemption.
So, what makes a good leader? Are the skills natural or learned? What differentiates between a good leader and a so-so manager? Why is finding and developing good leadership so difficult?
No matter your management style, there are principles that make an effective leader. You need to maintain the self-confidence and self-esteem of others – hear and understand their point of view; you need to focus on the situation, not the person – even if you disagree, don’t make that person wrong; you need to maintain constructive relationships – acknowledge the greatness within your team and co-workers; you need to take initiative to make things better – look for your team’s good intentions; you need to lead by example – tell the truth, but be compassionate; and you need to think beyond the moment to the consequences of your actions. That last one may be the hardest lesson of all.
In 1946, when an overwhelming number of veterans returning from WWII wanted to use their GI benefits to get a college education, the leaders at Danville District 118 welcomed a University of Illinois extension center to the halls of Danville High School. Two years later, when the numbers were manageable and the extension centers deemed superfluous, an English teacher named Mary Miller had the vision and foresight to see that the community still needed an affordable, accessible pathway to higher education. Nearly 20 years later, Miss Miller saw the need for more space and engineered the college’s move from DHS to our current Main Street campus.
Mary Miller was small in stature, but a giant in leadership. Through wit, grit, and determination she wrangled political and community connections to establish the Chance for All that these many years later is Danville Area Community College. She kept the good of the students, and the community, at the forefront of her decisions. She was a master at relationship-building. She recognized and acknowledged the potential in her students. She saw the future consequences of her actions.
During the coming academic year, we will celebrate 75 years of Danville Area Community College and the amazing leader who made it possible, Miss Mary Miller.
Lara Conklin is director of marketing and college relations at Danville Area Community College. Contact her at 443-8798 or e-mail lconklin@dacc.edu.
