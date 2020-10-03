The extreme northern tip of land in Maine had been in dispute for many years. The U.S. and Great Britain could not agree on the area of the upper St. John River Valley, which is now Maine and New Brunswick. Apparently, the census records were used as documentation of this dispute and were never returned to the Census Bureau when the dispute was settled.
Chip Gagnon has written an article about finding these records and now they are available to researchers. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter writes of this find at https://tinyurl.com/y3hc5fd7 and is personally happy to have found some of his own ancestors in these newly-found records of Matawaska/Madawaska. Gagnon’s website, at https://tinyurl.com/yybbxva8 , provides additional details, including his transcriptions.
Mayflower myths
Carrie Gibson, in The Guardian, has written about some “harsh-truths” about the Mayflower and its passengers at https://tinyurl.com/y4etl2ld . For example, “The Pilgrims were not the first Europeans to arrive in North America, and their relationship with the Wampanoag [Indians] was far from peaceful.”
Illinois men in Missouri Civil War units
During the Civil War more than 5,000 Illinois citizens served in Missouri’s Federal Civil War Units. Fred Delap of Kansas, Ill., has created, for the Illinois State Archives, a database indexing the names of those 5,616 veterans. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y2k87xs7 to conduct a search. The result will include that soldier’s rank, company, regiment, and residence.
Illinois Civil War vets in U.S. Navy
The Illinois State Archives also has the record series, Roster of Illinois Men in the U.S. Navy During the Civil War and Fred Delap has also created a database of these sailors. Conduct a search at https://tinyurl.com/y64qn6fo. The result will include name birthplace, rank, date, place, and term of enlistment, occasionally the place enlistment credited to, names of vessels served on, and final disposition (e.g. date of discharge, desertion, death. An unofficial copy may be requested.
Delap has also indexed Illinois veterans of the War of 1812, Black Hawk War, Mexican War, and Spanish American War. Archives’ databases can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y2fpxv7o.
Unique resources in state repositories
The State Archives, State Libraries, and State Historical Societies of each state in the U.S. have distinctive resources for genealogists and historians. Genealogy Trails has posted a handy chart that provides links to each of these facilities in each state at https://tinyurl.com/yyus9p74. For example, the homepage of the Illinois State Library (also accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/yyy7tqeq) provides links to databases, The Descriptive Guide to the Holdings of the Illinois State Archives, Federal Township Plats of Illinois, For The Record Archives Newsletter, The Illinois Regional Archives Depository System (IRAD), Lincoln documents, publications and forms, teaching packages, and contact information.
The Indiana State Archives “houses over 110.000 cubic feet of permanently valuable materials containing millions of individual items…from the territorial period to the present.” The homepage provides links to Collections, the Indiana Digital Archives, Online Indexes, an alphabetical subject index and more. (View the IN Archives homepage directly at https://tinyurl.com/yazzmv5j.)
