When I was 5 and 6, our family rented an upstairs apartment on Grant Street.
A half block away was Lincoln Park. That’s where my little brother and I lived.
There were swings and slides, a pavilion, big trees and a concession stand. The caretaker was an old guy with a badge, who carried a broomstick with a sharp nail on one end. He walked around, chatting with people, keeping an eye on us kids and stabbing candy wrappers and potato chip bags. Thanks to that long-ago public servant, Lincoln Park was fun, safe and spotless.
Today, 60 years later, I can relate. I have no badge and no park, but I police our street, picking up litter. In my own little way, I like to think I’m making the community better.
Littering is so revolting, selfish and ignorant. I can’t imagine throwing a fast-food bag out a car window, leaving pop cans in the street, or blithely stepping over such things. But some people couldn’t care less, and never will.
Now that the snow has melted, I have returned to duty. My “territory” is a lovely street five blocks long, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city street sweeper comes every week, but because of parked cars, it can’t catch everything.
That leaves me. For at least 15 years, I have been picking up trash. I am armed with a nylon leaf bag salvaged from an old lawn mower, and one of those picker-upper-grabber tools that cost $6 at the hardware store. Mine has a plastic squeeze handle, an aluminum shaft and two leaf springs with black suction cups on the ends. With it, you can pick up litter without bending over and without touching anything. With it, you can retrieve everything from a cigarette butt to a half-filled bottle.
I start at our house, walk along the curb to the end of the street, then circle back on the other side. I have gathered glass and plastic containers, hamburger wrappers, aluminum cans, socks, plastic bags, waterlogged magazines, broken toys, car parts and one muddy $1.00 bill … which I washed and kept as a souvenir.
Many times, people living in houses and apartments have said “thank you” as I picked up the flotsam that somehow ended up in front of where they lived. I smile and chirp, “Oh, you’re welcome!” while secretly wondering how blind people are able to drive cars and see a stranger cleaning up after them.
Litter removal isn’t hard, and it’s worth the effort. When I dump my trash bag, I feel like a responsible citizen. It’s a joy to drive down our spotless street, focusing on the beautiful old homes and not the soggy little messes at the curb.
The old guy at Lincoln Park would understand.
