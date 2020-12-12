A long-standing tradition of the Danville Lions Club is the Christmas food basket program. Quoting Lion Fred Faulstich, co-chair of the effort: “One of our most rewarding community projects is the distribution of food baskets each Christmas.”
On Saturday, December 19, Danville Lions will again provide baskets to 20 families in need. The Danville District 118 C.A.R.E. program will provide them the names of families that they have identified for special help.
Not only does the Lions Club utilize funds from their budget, in addition, many Lions Club members donate funds to help defray the cost of the food to be distributed. Club members donate their time to deliver them to families. Donations are welcome from the community to help Lions provide this needed service to local families. Should you care to donate to the project, please write a check to, and send to: Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834. Thank you in advance if you choose to help brighten someone’s holiday table!
Each family will receive a bountiful box including perishable and non-perishable staples. It goes without saying that this year with COVID affecting families in our community, the need for food will be even more crucial.
The Danville Lions work with County Market in Village Mall for the project. This is one more example of County Market(s) joining Danville Lions Club in beneficial community services. County Markets have been stalwart partners over the years to allow Lions Candy Day, Diabetes Awareness Day and The Salvation Army Red Kettle efforts to flourish in support of our community. The Danville Lions are truly grateful for County Markets and their support!
