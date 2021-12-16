DANVILLE – The Danville Lions Club honored young artists at Schlarman Academy south campus on Dec. 14.
A check for $100 was presented to Mai Nguyen, 11, a fifth-grader at the campus. She was the local winner of the Lions Club Peace Poster Contest.
Also recognized were runners-up, Jocelyn Wear, 11, and Evan Canfield, 11, both Schlarman students.
Students ages 11, 12, and 13 were asked to create a poster via drawing or painting to express their feelings about the importance of peace, tolerance and international understanding. This year’s theme was “We Are All Connected.”
Several Danville schools, as well as the Boys & Girls Club and Danville Art League, were invited to participate. Honorable mention went to Simone Modest, a sixth-grader who attends the Boys & Girls Club.
Mai’s colorful poster showed wildlife, fishes, plants, butterflies and other creatures living in harmony.
Lions Club International sponsors the contest each year, with local clubs choosing their winners.
Danville Lions appreciate the efforts of Schlarman Principal Mark Janesky, the Boys & Girls Club and the students who participated. Danville students will get a chance to participate in the contest next year, with a different theme, and the chance to advance to regional and international competition.
Another service offered to the community by the Danville Lions Club is the opportunity for residents to apply for assistance with vision and hearing needs year-round. Submit a written request describing your need for assistance to Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834 and you will be contacted by a committee member to discuss your request. Over the years residents have received financial help for medical help, glasses, hearing aids, and more from the Lions. The Lions motto is “We Serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.