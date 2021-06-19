There are many aspects of and opportunities for serving our community through membership in the Danville Lions Club. In addition to vision and hearing screening, diabetes education and awareness, and financially contributing to local non-profit organizations, being an active member of a local Club provides many opportunities to serve local and greater good through Lions International with free, online training. From Lions International to local Clubs and Regional jurisdictions the Lions motto is: “We Serve” and they offer ample opportunities to fulfill that aspiration. Annually, Danville Lions Club members volunteer around 200 hours.
Locally, volunteering for Keep Vermilion County Beautiful (KVCB) of the Vermilion County Health Department is one excellent avenue in which to help keep our county free of debris and litter, helping preserve our natural bounty. Anyone can take advantage of volunteering for this worthwhile task with KVCB, including Danville Lions members, one of whom has been doing so faithfully for years. Lion Danny Crouch removes debris from both sides of Main Street (Rte. 150) at Ellsworth Park once a week. Quoting Crouch: “The Lions Club motto is “We Serve” and I am happy to try to keep Main Street (Rte. 150) clean as a small way to contribute on behalf of the Danville Lions Club to the community. If more people would spend 20 or 30 minutes a week picking up trash around their neighborhood Danville would look so much better, especially to visitors. If at all possible please join Keep Vermilion County Beautiful and make our community a cleaner, nicer place to live. Thank you!”
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful is an organization committed to improving our community. They realize that cleaner communities are not only better for their residents to work, live and play in, but that cleaner communities attract new businesses, and investment in existing ones. KVCB states as their mission: “To make Vermilion County a cleaner, healthier, safer and more beautiful place to live and work. By forging partnerships with the public and private sectors, Keep Vermilion County Beautiful focuses on litter prevention, education and beautification.” As stated in one of their recent publications, they believe it takes the efforts of the entire community to accomplish their mission across Vermilion County. They seek and welcome volunteers – www.keepvermilioncountybeautiful.org. At the June 10 Danville Lions Club meeting Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole commended and thanked Lion Danny Crouch for his faithful and tireless efforts over the years for KVCB: “We greatly appreciate that Danny keeps the park and surrounding area so clean and inviting to residents and visitors alike. That park attracts many visitors and it is wonderful that he helps keep it so beautiful. We truly appreciate his efforts.”
Any member of Lions Club and our community can embrace this noble undertaking to enhance the natural beauty of our home county. The Danville Lions Club has a long tradition of honoring and memorializing their deceased members. The Danville Lions Club plants trees in memory of their deceased members in Ellsworth Park, enhancing and preserving our local community’s beauty while remembering past members. “A man has made at least a start on discovering the meaning of human life when he plants shade trees under which he knows full well he will never sit.” D. Elton Trueblood
MEMBERSHIP and INFORMATION – Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834
2020-21 District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe – bwallpe45@hotmail.com; 217-474-9210
Visit them on Facebook or Lions District 1-M – www.district1m.org Thank you!
