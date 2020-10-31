Abraham Lincoln noted elections are like “big boils.” He observed they cause a lot of pain before they come to a head on election day, but once that day is over, the nation is once again healthy. After he was elected President in 1860, Lincoln made his last stop in his beloved prairie state of Illinois in Danville. The day was February 11, 1861 and he wanted to make a few farewell remarks to his old friends and supporters in Vermilion County.
The same day Abe made his remarks in Danville, Jefferson Davis left his Brierfield plantation in Mississippi for Montgomery, Alabama. He had been elected Provisional President of the Confederate States on February 9, 1861. The rebellion the Confederate States would instigate against the Union would result in the loss of more than a half million lives. The Civil War dominated Lincoln’s life for the next four years, but the nation would be healthier after his second election and the end of the rebellion. The great war was just over time’s horizon as the two leaders left their homes in 1861 to assume their new rolls on that February day.
Before he left Springfield for Washington city on that rainy Monday, Abe had visited his bank and withdrew four hundred dollars in traveling money. He left documents for safe keeping with Robert Erwin, the bank cashier. Among the items were notes he was owed, a few shares of railroad stock, a Springfield City Bond and the deed to his home. The value of his assets was about fifteen thousand dollars. The Marine Bank in Springfield displayed the ledger with Lincoln’s two page account in the lobby in 1965, the hundredth year of his passing.
Abe’s Danville friend, William Fithian, had encouraged him to buy real estate when the government was selling land to the citizens. He was Fithian’s attorney and the Doctor noted Abe was usually “low financially” and didn’t take advantage of the opportunities with which the doctor presented him. Lincoln was driven by a higher purpose in life than amassing wealth.
He had not campaigned for the 1860 election. It was not customary for candidates to campaign aggressively in that time period. He left the campaigning up to his supporters and let voters judge him on the speeches he had made and the actions he had taken in the past.
In the brief remarks Lincoln made to the crowd surrounding his train in Danville on that wintery day, he assured them if he had blessings at his disposal after he took office, Old Vermilion would come in for a bountiful share. Lincoln had been coming to court in Danville for twenty years and was well known to people.
A brakeman on the inaugural train observed Lincoln as he spoke at the towns where he had once attended court. He noted it was “soul stirring to see these white whiskered old fellows, many of whom had known Lincoln in his humbler days, join in the cheering” for him. Many of the men listening to those remarks in Danville on that February day would soon be wearing the Union blue. After the brief stop the little engine, three passenger cars and a baggage car, left the Great Western station on Danville’s East Main Street and carried Lincoln on to Washington city.
If Abe were alive today, he might apply his boil analogy to the current election. Only time will tell how healthy the nation will be after the boil comes to a head.
