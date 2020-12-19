It’s almost too late to be doing Christmas shopping, but nevertheless it needs to be mentioned that the Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) has many items for sale that would make great gifts for anyone researching Illinois ancestors. Information on each of the 33 items in the ISGS Online Store can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ycfextxq . Be sure to note ISGS member pricing (when applicable) as well as publications available in PDF format. Perhaps one or more items would be appropriate to give to yourself.
It should be noted that one may view sample pages of the book, “Soldiers of the American Revolution in Illinois,” at https://tinyurl.com/yxp9lufk. The pages are for personal use only. Included is an index to all the soldiers named in the book.
ISGS publishes an ISGS Quarterly four times a year for its members. A featured article in the Spring 2020 issue (Vol. 52, No. 1), “Now We Know Their Names: Found After 180 Years: Records of the Laborers Who Built the Illinois & Michigan Canal” by Debra Dudek, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y5aun5kr . Information is provided on accessing these records.
An individual membership in ISGS costs $40 per year; students under 25, $15. For details on pricing and member benefits visit the ISGS website at www.ilgensoc.org and click on “Join/Renew.”
Another free Irish magazine
The latest issue of the free Irish genealogy e-magazine, Irish Lives Remembered (Winter 2020, Issue 51), is now available online at https://tinyurl.com/yyxq4rcz . This issue has the usual informative, colorfully illustrated, genealogy-related articles including the editor, Patrick Roycroft’s, “Santa Claus Had Irish Ancestry,” which documents Santa Claus and his family living in Missouri in the 1900 U.S. federal census. Readers do not have to be Irish to enjoy this popular publication.
Website offers kids’ sheets
The Midwest Genealogy Center’s website has posted links to several genealogy forms including two pages designed for children. A family tree coloring sheet at https://tinyurl.com/yxdzzkor enables a young child to realize basic family connections. Also, a simple three-generation family tree for children can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yxwccblw . The links to other forms available from the Mid-Continent Public Library’s Midwest Genealogy Center can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y5uoquy4 . These include forms for recording census data 1790 through 1940 and a page identifying census data provided in those years (accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/y3q7gd6h).
Beware of DNA test kits
A US News report, at https://tinyurl.com/y3nx9oja, warns against the at-home ancestry testing kits popularized as gifts this holiday season. “Few people would list their Social Security number, provide their fingerprints, or post their recent medical tests” for anyone to see. “Yet that is exactly what certain people are doing with their DNA on genealogy websites.”
Researchers at MIT predict that if the growing use of DNA testing continues, by the end of 2021 there will be the potential of “tracing of relationships between nearly all Americans, including those who never purchased a test”
