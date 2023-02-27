History never stops.
Russia’s tortured and tragic invasion of Ukraine reminds us of that. As the war in that troubled part of the earth passed its one-year anniversary, we saw again how the world remakes and realigns itself again and again, often in surprising ways. Along the way, it teaches us — or should teach us — that in a world this fluid, adhering to unalterable notions is folly,
Florida Gov. and likely Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis opined the other day that he did not consider Russia much of a danger to the United States. He called Russia a “third-rate” military power and said China was now the great threat to America.
DeSantis is partially right, but not in the way he thinks.
If Russia isn’t a third-rate power, it’s on its way to becoming one. And while China now is the United States’ great rival on the world stage, its ability to cause trouble has been significantly curtailed.
Two things explain this shift — a set of disastrous miscalculations by Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin and the skillful maneuvering of U.S. President Joe Biden.
We’ll start with Putin’s misapprehensions first.
The Russian strongman assumed, based on America’s tepid response to his attempts to meddle in U.S. elections, that the West lacked the will to confront him. Emboldened by a series of aggressive assaults against other countries that went unchecked during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Putin calculated that the resistance he would meet when he attempted to overpower Ukraine would be minimal.
He was wrong — spectacularly wrong — about that.
The U.S. and the other nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have provided Ukraine with the arms and military technology necessary to fight — and often outfight — the Russian army. The result of this huge miscalculation is that Putin now finds himself trapped in a war he cannot win but from which he cannot extricate himself without exposing his nation and his own stay in power to grave risks. He is, in short, in the ultimate damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t situation, paralyzed as his country bleeds down its resources and his own stature as a world figure diminishes daily.
Putin’s other significant misreading was of a man.
Joe Biden.
Perhaps persuaded by the Trump right’s caricature of Biden as a doddering fool, Putin assumed the American president would be a pushover. Instead of confronting a U.S. leader with a backbone of jelly the Russian autocrat found himself facing an opponent with a spine made of stone.
I often have been skeptical — and at times scornful — of Biden’s capacity to lead. I have written that he could not be a successful president because he lacked the capacity and the radiant charisma to pack arenas and convention halls or sway mass audiences through the skillful manipulation of media and messaging.
I was wrong.
What Biden has demonstrated by adeptly marshalling the western European nations to stand together against Russia and Putin is the political skills of an earlier era — finding common ground, balancing interests and establishing relationships of trust despite ideological differences — still have value and validity.
Like many other people, I also made the mistake of thinking Biden’s frequent disfluency was a sign of less than spectacular intellectual capacity.
But what this president realized when few other people did is that corralling western nations to confront Putin’s aggression would force China to make uncomfortable choices.
Russia and China over the past 75 years at times have been rivals but more often have been uneasy allies.
When Putin realized how big a mess he had made for himself, he looked to China for aid. China’s response to his overtures has been less than enthusiastic.
That’s because China is eager for trading partners and markets — and thus less than eager to outright alienate the U.S. and all of western Europe.
So, what we have now is a world that once again is reshaping itself.
For nearly a century, Russia straddled the globe like a colossus.
No longer.
And China finds itself in the position of clinging to an old if often squabbling ally or abandoning the relationships it needs to build the future that nation wants.
This happened because one leader — Vladimir Putin — made bad decisions and another one, Joe Biden, made good ones.
That’s how history is made.
And it never stops.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism in Franklin, Ind., and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
