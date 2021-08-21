Last spring, your child was excited to get to the next grade in school.
There were hopes of a “normal” school year to come, dreams of being with friends, eagerness for new teachers and now, masked or not, in-school or virtual, here we are. Is she ready for the classroom? Is he prepared? Is the teacher? In “I Left My Homework in the Hamptons” by Blythe Grossberg and “Refugee High” by Elly Fishman, you’ll see that the answer gets complicated.
You already know that high school today is not like it was when you were a scared freshman. Grossberg and Fishman know this, too: Grossberg is a teacher at a private school and a tutor for the children of some of New York City’s elite citizens, the top of the top in all but grades unless they work doubly-hard at their schoolwork. Fishman followed a group of immigrant teens for one school year, three years ago, and those students – most of them claiming something other than English as a first language – work equally hard to get good marks.
Every teacher hopes the students’ parents are involved in their child’s education, and the authors tell different tales. Grossberg reports that some of the parents who hired her were literally never home, either when their children were tutored or at all. She was paid but sometimes, she had to work for that, too. Conversely, Fishman reports deep parental involvement for her students, many of whom are on scholarship at the northside Chicago school she tracked.
Pity the students in both cases.
Though there are obvious differences between the two high schools, the students still struggle with peer pressure, stress, alternate dread and excitement for the future, cultural responsibilities, and parental expectations. The demand for good grades is so keen at both schools that it could almost make readers squirm; the desire for higher education is stratospheric for these kids, but for divergent reasons: the “elite” kids seem to want to avoid disappointing their parents, while the immigrant kids have an eye on achievement. Both authors write with a large degree of admiration for the kids they met, for their incredible resilience and determination, and for outsmarting the obstacles they’ve faced.
Overall, “I Left My Homework in the Hamptons” and “Refugee High” tell two similar stories, differently, and in different ways. There’s a lot of sour-graping on author Blythe Grossberg’s side; she repeatedly reminds readers of the financial and material gulf between her and her students, sometimes enough to be off-putting. Still, her observations work as a reminder that money doesn’t equal a smooth ride. Elly Fishman, on the other hand, resists the chance to insert herself with her subjects. That gives readers a chance to get to know the students better, but it sometimes lacks the warmth you get in a first-person account.
Read these books together or concurrently, especially if you’re a parent or an educator. They’re entertaining, sometimes charming, and very unexpected, and for readers concerned about our schools and today’s students, they make the grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.