Editor’s Note: The following article appeared in the November 24, 1904, Warren Review.
A party of men went to Judyville to see an exhibition of an invention designed to make burglary a fatal undertaking, especially in the attempt to rob safes and other depositories of valuables. The inventor and patentee is Alvan Bowers of Vincennes, who has been visiting his brother A.G. Bowers at Judyville. He had his machine with him and a party from Williamsport, Attica and West Lebanon were invited out to see it work.
The machine consists of a cylinder six by 30 inches, and is made of brass. One-half of it is charged with formaldehyde and the other contains the mechanism to the machine which consists of a large coil spring, an igniter and powder. The manner of protecting a safe is as follows: An electric mat is placed around the safe for any distance desired and can be covered by a carpet or rugs, and is connected by wires to the machine. When it is stepped upon a current is formed which ignites the powder and the pressure causes the formaldehyde to be forced from the nozzles, of which there are 20 sealed by a wax covering and bent in all directions causing the gas to readily diffuse in all directions. Formaldehyde being a deadly gas causes almost instant suffocation and in an ordinary store room will suffocate a person in a few seconds.
The machine is run by dry batteries and can be used in country or city, or on trains, and ships and can by used for protecting any part of a building. After it is discharged it requires from 15 to 18 hours with all windows and doors open to clear the room sufficiently for a person to enter with safety.
The mechanism which sets the machine is similar to a safe combination and is placed on the outer door jamb, and on leaving the room is turned on which places the machine ready for operation. On entering the door, by opening it, an electric bell is rung which warns you to shut the machine off, which can only be done by those who know the combination. Cutting the wires causes the same effect as stepping upon the mat.
Mr. Bowers gained his idea from the patent of Dr. Lyman Becker, now deceased, whose machine was very crude compared to this latter invention. Mr. Bowers has not yet decided where he will locate but will erect a plant for the manufacture of his patent next spring, costing from $35- to $40 thousand dollars.
Those who attended seem to think the principle is a feasible one, if the machine will work according to the theory of the inventor. In the demonstration it worked. Water, however, was used instead of formaldehyde so none can testify as to the efficacy of the gas in overcoming a burglar. Anyone who has come in contact with the diluted form of it used in disinfecting buildings, though, will readily agree that is would be likely to “put any man out of business.”
