The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) has its Festival of Christmas Trees posted on the Internet for all to enjoy—and vote for a favorite—through January 9, 2021. IHS president and CEO, Jody Blankenship, reports “We’re happy we can provide an online addition to our amazing onsite Festival of Trees experience.” The virtual experience also links back to the IHS website to allow visitors to explore exhibits & opportunities year round. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y2ge5yuk .
Indiana’s digital collections online
IHS has been publishing newsletters, books, magazines, and pamphlet for more than 130 years and recently has been digitizing some and making them available online along with digitized versions of other collections. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y4we5dkx where these collections are available for research with more added every week.
IHS has also posted a “brief minute” video featuring automobiles in Indiana at https://tinyurl.com/y6avyqa4 . Did your ancestors drive any of these?
National Archives wants to help researchers
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has posted a website designed to describe how its resources can help family research at https://tinyurl.com/y6drblmk . Links are provided to such topics as how to start your genealogy research, genealogy resources, using military records, census records, immigration records, naturalization records, and more.
NARA has also announced that it has launched a new finding aid featuring digitized historical photographs from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). Now researchers can explore digital copies of over 18,000 photographs including “portraits of individuals and families, and images of work, military service, crafts, medical care, and athletics, among others.” Read NARA’s blog at https://tinyurl.com/y4tr5myx and click on ”Bureau of Indian Affairs Photographs Finding Aid.”
NARA has also posted a helpful series of 4 Census Fun Facts and Claire Kluskens has written an article about them. For example, do you know of the Nonresident Schedule of the 1940 census or the ‘X’ in a circle in that census or the fictional names recorded in the 1910 census? Read https://tinyurl.com/y6lrmkdb and perhaps be surprised!
Vital records from Cook County
The Cook County Clerk’s Office provides non-certified copies of vital records to genealogists: births more than 75 years ago, marriages older than 50 years, deaths older than 20 years. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y2qgvr99 for complete instructions. Remember that all records prior to October 8, 1871 were destroyed in a fire on that date.
Gravestones uncovered in Urbana
During recent park improvements portions of 10 gravestones from the Old Urbana Burying Ground were recently unearthed in Leah Park. Surnames on the stones include Hogwood, Hyde, Sherman, Sutton, Whisman, and Wyatt. Information on this cemetery and details (and photos) of these stones can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6dq2ez9, a recent blog of the Urbana Free Library. The Champaign County Historical Archives staff at this library has done considerable research on cemeteries in the county and will help any researchers. Phone (217) 367-4025 for information.
