The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) has just announced that its index to the ISGS Quarterly’s first 25-years, Volumes I – XXV, published in the 1990s, is now available free on the ISGS website. Visit www.ilgensoc.org; then click “free databases & indexes;” then under “miscellaneous,” click on the index.
Many websites aid genealogical research
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted a list of 18 websites that are important resources for genealogists at https://tinyurl.com/1qtps1lj . As expected, FamilySearch tops the list, but even advanced genealogists need to be reminded from time to time that the Internet offers a wealth of resources, some unintentionally overlooked.
For example, did you know that users of FamilySearch can “use an Advanced Search tool by surname, record type, and/or place to access millions of records and the FamilySearch Wiki is a ‘go to’ resource to find what exists for a wide range of family history topics”?
Children sent through the mail
According to a recent Smithsonian Magazine article, “In the early days of the parcel post, some parents took advantage of the mail in unexpected ways.” They sent their children through the mail. What a unique way to send the kids to grandma’s house especially since postage was cheaper than a train ticket! Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/f685ym8p.
Burr-Trump impeachment trials compared
The New York Almanak has posted an interesting article that compares former Vice President Aaron Burr’s impeachment trial of more than 200 years ago to the more recent impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at http://tinyurl.com/ymr7u2wm. America’s history is truly interesting—and not to be forgotten.
Palatine records online
According to the 1990 census, about 52 million Americans, or almost one in four persons, have ancestral ties to Germany. Warren K. Dean has posted a helpful article detailing Palatine records that are available online at http://tinyurl.com/3y3hgbdz. For example, there are links to a lengthy list of “awesome genealogy transcribed databases.”
Also, be sure to check Joe Beine’s website, Places to Find German Genealogical Records & Databases Online, at https://tinyurl.com/9sha8pv9.
Researching Cherokee ancestry challenging
Legacy Tree has posted an article that can be helpful for anyone wishing to trace Cherokee ancestry. Learn how to get started at http://tinyurl.com/sedsybzj .
Online aids to Chinese research
The Chinese Family History Group has posted an article with links to Chinese genealogical resources at https://tinyurl.com/ju3z66br including NARA’s (National Archives & Records Administration) Chinese Records, Collections of Genealogies 1239-2011, and more.
Stop making genealogy mistake!
All researchers need to be reminded from time to time to not make mistakes! The Family History Daily, at https://tinyurl.com/txm4aexm, has posted an article concerning “the huge mistake we all make.” It pertains to copying and sharing. The readers’ comments that follow should also be noted (even though one reader, Sally, notes that “this topic has been beaten to death.”) Nevertheless, researchers should be reminded often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.