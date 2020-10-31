At its recentzvirtual conference, the Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) announced the recipients of its 2020 honors and awards. For example, the Volkel Medal of Honor, ISGS’s highest honor, named for ISGS founder, Lowell M. Volkel, was awarded to George F. Perkins, of the McLean County Genealogical Society. Also, Carol Ann Johnson Hicks of Hoopeston, received a Special Recognition Award. Complete information on these and other winners can be read on the ISGS blog at https://tinyurl.com/y4tv7bh5 (click in “read more.”)
Congratulations to all the winners!
Mail-in voting debated since Civil War
Mail-in voting began during 1812 and has been controversial since Civil War times. Smithsonian Magazine’s article, “The Debate Over Mail-in Voting Dates Back to the Civil War,” at https://tinyurl.com/y3jjmm8b , seems to mirror current news and events.
Urbana library has orphan train collection
During the late 1800s welfare organizations sent, by train, orphaned and homeless children from the east coast to homes in rural areas across the county. These trains were labeled “Orphan Trains” and many children came to Illinois.
The Champaign County Historical Archives in the Urbana Free Library has recently processed an Orphan Train Collection, 1855-2000 with “photocopies of articles, pictures, annual reports, census, and other accounts about the orphan trains, as well as handwritten letters and notes documenting research on Orphan train riders.”
For example, it has been discovered that of two sisters, Elizabeth and Annie Mackenzie, were orphan train riders who ended up in Champaign County in 1859. Read more of these girls, as well as other information on the Orphan Train Collection, at https://tinyurl.com/yym6kcjo. The scope of the collection can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y23jft5v .
Latest Irish magazine free
The most recent issue of Irish Lives Remembered: Ireland’s Premier Genealogy Magazine, is now available free at http://tinyurl.com/ycw5d3ou. This issue is number 50, its Golden Autumn 2020 issue, and inaugurates a new series of book excerpts from the Genealogical Publishing Company, Inc.
The first excerpt is from Joe Buggy’s book on finding your Irish ancestors in New York City. Fiona Fitzsimons has an article on The Irish Genealogy of Harry Connick Jr. Paul MacCotter has written about The O’Flaherty Clan of County Galway. Darragh Moloney has written about The Moloney (O’Maoldomhnaigh) Clan. Regular columns include Dear Genie (questions from readers), Photodetective, and Patrick’s Page (by Patrick Roycroft, editor.)
One does not have to be Irish to enjoy this colorfully illustrated, informative publication!
Irish pub owners as undertakers?
An interesting article, “Why Ireland’s Pub Owners Have Long Moonlighted as Undertakers,” at https://tinyurl.com/y22uvdrv , has the sub-title, “It Helps to have cold storage and room to hold a wake.” Read more about “multiple businesses from the same premises to compensate for low foot traffic.”
Boston headstones need placement
Boston has gravestones that have been found over the years and now the city seeks help in determining their original burying grounds. The names of the deceased plus photos of the tombstones can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yyw2mjbh .
Queries, as well as a general exchange of genealogical material that readers would like to share, will be printed in the column for free. Contact Joan Griffis by e-mailing JBGriffis@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.