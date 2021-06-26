The following H.N. Yount article appeared in the March 1902 Review.
In 1850 there were two hotels in Independence, the Warren House and the Independence House. There was a great rivalry between the two hotels for customers. Business had been slow so some of the town jokesters decided to have some fun with Bayliss Butcher, the proprietor of the Warren House.
One evening after dark some of the boys cornered and caught an old one-eyed skinny mule. The mule’s owner would turn the mule loose on the commons with the idea the mule would find free food by breaking into gardens and eating hay out of wagons hitched along the street. James Bunnell saddled and bridled the mule, put on a long tailed overcoat, filled an old carpet sack full of bricks and rocks and tied a bundle of clothes and boots onto the saddle.
Bunnell rode up to the Warren House, impersonating a weary traveler. Mr. Butcher promptly appeared, welcomed the traveler and ordered his employee to take care of the mule. By this time a group of loafers had arrived and were gawking at the traveler to Butcher’s disgust. He was mortified at having his guest stared at like some wild animal.
The employee took the traveler’s bag which was filled with bricks and rocks and wondered what could make it so heavy that he could barely carry the bag. No one recognized Bunnell as he had disguised himself by making a set of red whiskers and mustache from some hair taken from cow tails at the tan yard. Mr. Butcher and his employee had some difficulty carrying the clothing tied to the saddle. It was loosely tied and the boots and other items kept falling to the floor.
The mule had been treated cruelly by the loafers in the past. When the mule saw the loafers as the employee was taking the mule to the stable it broke loose of its halter and ran away. The employee, afraid he would be held responsible for the mule running away, gave chase, but to no avail. The employee reported the mishap to Mr. Butcher. Bunnell, who had been listening, pretended to be enraged and demanded to know what kind of a town he had got into anyway. First he had been stared at by a gang of savages that acted as if they were only half civilized. Then his baggage was handled so carelessly that it was strung all over the floor, and now to cap it off, his mule had been permitted to break free and escape with a valuable saddle that would probably be torn to pieces before it was recovered.
Mr. Butcher apologized and did everything he could to make matters right by promising to use every effort to recover the mule and promising to pay for the loss if not recovered. Bunnell refused to be pacified and abused Butcher and his employee until Butcher lost his temper and defied him to sue or do his worst. Butcher then told Bunnell that if he and his old baggage were not out of the hotel in less than 10 seconds, he would drown him in the Wabash River. Bunnell left stating he would see him later.
In the meantime, the jokesters had caught the mule, removed the saddle and turned it loose. Bunnell returned to hotel the next morning without his disguise and expressed his regret that Butcher should have been so annoyed and assured him that if the “boys” had known what was occurring they would have mopped the earth with the ruffian that would dare to treat their old friend Butcher so badly.
