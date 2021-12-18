With Christmas almost here, Lisa’s Are You My Cousin website reminds us that Christmas traditions and activities generate many family records. For example, the exchange of Christmas letters reveal a family’s joys, sorrows, accomplishments, travels, etc., many of which should be included in a family history. Read her “12 days of Christmas” article at https://tinyurl.com/292s8ccy.
What to do with DNA Mystery Match
Sometimes DNA testing can result in unexpected surprises. For example, what would you do if someone contacts you saying you may be a relative? Genetic counselor, Brianna Kirkpatrick, has posted a helpful article at https://tinyurl.com/4hd2m8sh suggesting a course of action. You may wish to schedule a consultation with the author.
Do you subscribe to a genealogy blog?
Many genealogical experts share their knowledge on an informational website called a genealogy blog. GeneaBloggers is an organization of many of these genealogy bloggers with a posting at https://tinyurl.com/ud78pmk2 . From the toolbar at the top click on “member websites” for a lengthy list of links to genealogy bloggers. Also check out the “resources” available.
The Canada Genealogy website lists 27 blog sites at https://tinyurl.com/bdcspnb4 . Many of these blogs pertain to research of individuals—interesting and informative.
Paul Chiddi;ck’s blog site at https://tinyurl.com/28phtxe9 is a personal favorite.
Need help writing your story?
For many genealogists, story-telling does not come easily and thus writing a personal history is often postponed and postponed and postponed. Prudence, The Creative Family Historian, has posted 260 questions to ask yourself when you don’t know what to write at https://tinyurl.com/yckvhfax . Surely some of the questions can get you started.
Next comes writing about family members based on questions for them to answer. Well-known genealogist, Dick Eastman, has posted a helpful guide for interviewing family members at http://tinyurl.com/yckjbx3m . Hopefully you can now be well on your way to starting your family’s story. Happy writing!
Ostrich feather funerals in 1800s
A BillionGraves article on ostrich feather funerals notes that even Abraham Lincoln’s horse-drawn hearse was decorated with ostrich feathers. The article, at https://tinyurl.com/e6yemx2f , tells that “the fluffy plumes …[were] on ladies’ hats, on top of the hearse, sticking up from the corners of the memorial tent, on horse’s heads,” and more. Did anyone in your family have an ostrich feather funeral?
More Missouri records accessible
As part of Missouri’s Bicentennial Project, the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) “has partnered with other organizations across the state to create and expand digital resources…about Missouri’s storied past.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/45vsarv3 and learn about the maps, manuscripts, etc. in the digital collection.
