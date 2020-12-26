The sleigh was moving through the snowy streets of Danville with the speed of “a toad passing through a tub of tar.” At least that’s the way editor James Kilpatrick described the scene the day after Christmas 160 years ago today. The animal pulling the sleigh was reportedly a slow mule requiring a lot of urging to inch the sleigh along. The event provided a humorous sight for observers in the city on the banks of the Vermilion River.
Kilpatrick was editor of the Vermilion County Press, a weekly newspaper readers could obtain for one dollar and fifty cents a year, “in advance invariably.” The 24 year old editor’s business was located on Danville’s Main Street over Webster’s grocery store.
The young man was concerned about the nation’s future as he published his last issue of the year. In his opinion the Union was in the hands of a traitor. That was the word he used to describe out going President James Buchanan. South Carolina had already seceded from the nation and other states were considering leaving. President Buchanan did not oppose what South Carolina was attempting to do. Kilpatrick observed the President was allowing high treason. He also noted members of Congress needed to become productive rather than deliver long winded speeches and fiery tirades that accomplished little.
Still, Kilpatrick reported things were not all bad as the final days of 1860 made their way into history. He noted Danville stores had a fine stock of goods for people who might still need to do a little shopping. The colorful editor had also visited two schools where examinations were taking place. He noted it was apparent the scholars were “advancing rapidly” and he considered this a testament “to the skill and assiduity of their teachers.”
The schools he visited were the Danville Seminary organized in 1850 by members of the Methodist Church and the Union Seminary organized by members of the Presbyterian Church a year later. Historian Hiram Beckwith noted the rivalry between the two groups possibly made “the instruction in both more thorough and efficient.” Editor Kilpatrick observed his visit to the schools was not to draw comparisons between the two but he did note he was highly pleased with the scholars of Union Seminary.
In February of the new year, newly elected President Abraham Lincoln would make his last stop ever in Illinois in Danville on his way to Washington. The man many regarded as a backwoods lawyer would become the nation’s leader whose outstanding leadership would stand the test of time. Kilpatrick would sell his newspaper and become a member of the Union army when the Civil War engulfed the nation. He served for three years and never returned to the newspaper business after the war ended. But he left an excellent record of events in Vermilion County prior to the Civil War.
Kilpatrick was a man who touted and welcomed progress as Danville grew from a frontier settlement into a small city. He would have been impressed with the career of Danville native Joseph Tanner, born in the next century. Astronaut Tanner had an outstanding career as a member of NASA. On one of his space missions, he was a member of the crew of Space Shuttle Endeavour that delivered supplies to the International Space Station. He performed work there and in 10 days orbiting the earth, he traveled at 17,500 miles per hour for a distance of more than four million miles. Quite an increase in speed from the 1860 mule moving a sleigh in Danville like “a toad passing through a tub of tar.”
